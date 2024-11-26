Latest Politics: Elon Musk 'must not interfere' in UK politics | political news





Since 2015, Congress has not considered whether to legalize assisted dying and has voted resolutely against changing the law.

But this Friday lawmakers will be asked to consider the issue again through Kim Leadbeater's Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill.

Divisions in Keir Starmer's cabinet have been exposed. Celebrities are on both sides of the debate.

Who do you vote for?

Peter Kyle: The Science Secretary voted in favor of assisted dying in 2015, and according to the LabourList website, he told voters this was still his position and for him it was a matter of “social justice”.

Ed Miliband: The Energy Secretary described the current situation as “cruel” for people living with terminal illness and suffering and said he would vote in favor of the bill.

Louise Haigh: The Transport Secretary is still considering the bill, but told Sky News at the weekend she was leaning towards voting in favor of assisted dying.

Yvette Cooper: The home secretary said she had voted for assisted suicide “about 20 years ago… and continues to believe that change is needed.”

Jo Stevens: Welsh Ministers voted for assisted dying in 2015 and will vote again later this month.

Liz Kendall: The Work and Pensions Secretary told the BBC last week that she would vote in favor of the bill.

Sir Alan Campbell: According to the LabourList website, the chief executive will support assisted dying legislation. This is a change in his position from 2015, when he voted it down.

Lisa Nandy: The Culture Secretary's choice to vote was prompted by concerns about a lack of dignity at the end of life. “I’ve seen too many cases of people having no choice and no dignity at the end of their lives,” she said.

Stephen Kinnock: The Social Care Secretary told ITV he believed supporting assisted dying was “the right thing to do from a compassion perspective”.

Hilary Benn: The Northern Ireland Secretary also voted in favor of the bill in 2015 and voted in favor again on her website last month.

Who will vote against?

Wes Streeting: The Health Secretary has warned of a “callous and slippery slope debate” where people choose assisted dying to save someone money, saying end-of-life care is not enough for people to make informed choices. They claimed they didn't and suggested it. It will put more pressure on the NHS.

Shabana Mahmood: An early voice in the debate over assisted dying, Shabana Mahmood cited her Muslim faith as a reason for voting against and described assisted dying as “death as a service.”

Angela Rayner: It is understood the Deputy Prime Minister voted against assisted dying in 2015 and has not changed her mind.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds voted against it in 2015 and said his position had not changed because he was concerned about “how vulnerable people can be protected”.

Bridget Phillipson: The Education Secretary told Sky News she voted against assisted dying in 2015 and has not changed her mind.

