Huawei to launch phone with its own software in sign of Sino-US split

China's national tech champion Huawei is set to launch its first flagship phone capable of running its own apps on an operating system developed entirely in China, the latest sign of how technology is splitting into competing ecosystems Americans and Chinese.

The Mate 70 smartphone, scheduled for release on Tuesday, will feature HarmonyOS Next, which Huawei hopes to establish as the third major mobile operating system alongside Apple's iOS and Google's Android.

It's the latest demonstration that U.S. sanctions intended to weaken the company have instead cemented Huawei's status as a technology heavyweight. The group reported last month that its sales jumped 30% from a year earlier in the first nine months of 2024.

The software launch on the Mate 70 builds on the hardware momentum of last year, when the company unveiled the Mate 60, powered by a self-developed and domestically manufactured processor capable of near speeds of 5G, a feat that many in Washington thought impossible.

This is a significant turning point for China, driven by fears that the United States could cut everything off, said Paul Triolo, a technology expert at Albright Stonebridge Group.

US sanctions in 2019 cut off Huawei's access to Google's mobile services and forced the group to roll out its first version of HarmonyOS, based on open source Android code, allowing Android apps to run on its phones.

Meanwhile, Huawei programmers have slowly been building HarmonyOS Next, which its fans call Native Harmony or Pureblood Harmony. Application developers must also rewrite their own applications to run on the new codebase.

Getting developers to build a critical mass of native apps for Next is seen as crucial to its success. Programmers who spoke to the Financial Times said Huawei has been running online and offline training camps and crash courses since last December to help them navigate the new platform.

We have teams to hold hands with developers and engage them, said a Huawei sales staffer, who asked not to be named. Support is on standby, ready to help you resolve issues.

The company has focused on preparing to launch the most commonly used apps in China, he added.

Huawei says it already has 15,000 native apps and services, including staples such as Tencent messaging service WeChat, Alibaba's Taobao online mall and food delivery app Meituans.

Still, early beta adopters and developers say Next remains a work in progress. Several key Chinese workplace apps have yet to launch and at least some of the 15,000 apps lack basic functionality, two people said.

We cannot support WeChat Pay in our app yet. Baidus SDK [software developer kit] is also not supported, so we can't use the Baidu location service, complained one developer, who was working on a Next app for a large public group.

This will be a problem for Huawei's new phone. Users with older Huawei phones can wait for the upgrade, the developer said.

For Huawei, rolling out a work-in-progress ecosystem for its flagship model is a bet that its legions of loyal users will overlook its shortcomings and push developers to play catch-up.

Huawei President Eric Xu on Saturday urged users to adopt and contribute to the improvement of the young Harmony ecosystem.

Operating systems and ecosystems grow through their use, Xu said at an ecosystem summit. Only when more and more consumers accept and use HarmonyOS can the system and applications quickly iterate and improve, allowing them to enter a virtuous cycle.

Huawei said the original HarmonyOS was already running on 1 billion devices, and some apps designed for Next were being updated at an almost daily rate.

Rich Bishop, whose company AppInChina publishes international apps in China, said that for now his clients are taking a wait-and-see approach. One client was paid 2 million RMB ($276,000) by a Chinese developer to replicate their app for Next.

Huawei has the largest user base in China, but it will still be difficult to attract international developers, he said.

Triolo said he expected Huawei to be able to handle the initial challenges. At this point, it is clear that China needs its own operating system, he said.

