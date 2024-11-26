US support for Ukraine continues to divide Republicans and Democrats





A Ukrainian flag flies near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, September 25, 2024. (Bryan Dozier/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Nearly three years after the start of the war in Ukraine, President-elect Donald Trump promised a swift end to the conflict upon taking office. Americans' views on U.S. support for Ukraine have changed little in recent months, but there are still wide partisan differences, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted Nov. 12-17.

Republicans are much more likely than Democrats to say the United States provides too much support to Ukraine (42% vs. 13%). Republicans are also much less likely than Democrats to say the United States has a responsibility to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian invasion (36% vs. 65%).

The Pew Research Center conducted this survey to gauge Americans' attitudes toward the war in Ukraine. We surveyed 9,609 U.S. adults from November 12-17, 2024.

Everyone who participated in this survey is a member of the Centers American Trends Panel (ATP), a group of individuals recruited through a national random sampling of residential addresses who have agreed to respond to regular surveys. This type of recruitment gives almost all American adults a chance to be selected. Surveys were conducted either online or over the phone with a live interviewer. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other factors. Learn more about the ATP methodology.

Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with the answers and its methodology.

Furthermore, Republicans and Republican-leaning independents have long been less likely than Democrats and Democratic Party supporters to view the Russian invasion as a major threat to U.S. interests. But this partisan gap has widened. Only 19% of Republicans now believe the invasion poses a major threat, compared to 42% of Democrats.

Note: The survey was conducted before the Biden administration authorized Ukraine to use long-range U.S. weapons to strike targets in Russia and supplied antipersonnel mines to Ukraine.

US support for Ukraine

Today, 27% of Americans believe the United States is providing too much aid to Ukraine. Another 25% call U.S. support fair, and 18% say the U.S. is not providing enough support. These shares are similar to opinions from July, although Americans are now slightly more likely to say they are unsure than they were four months ago (29% vs. 25% then ).

Among Republicans, 42% say the United States provides too much support. 19% believe the amount of support is about right, while one in ten believe the United States is not providing enough support. By comparison, among Democrats, only 13% say the country provides too much support for Ukraine. Around three in ten (31%) say the level of support is about right. A similar share (28%) says the United States does not provide enough support. The responsibility of the United States to help Ukraine

Americans are also divided over whether the United States has a responsibility to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian invasion. Half of Americans believe the United States has this responsibility, while 47% believe it does not. These views have remained largely unchanged over the past few months.

Supporters' opinions are also essentially the same as in July:

36% of Republicans believe the United States has a responsibility to help Ukraine defend itself. The same percentage said this in July. 65% of Democrats believe that the United States assumes this responsibility. This is also almost identical to opinions from July (when 63% of respondents said this). The Russian invasion as a threat to American interests

Three in ten Americans now believe that Russia's invasion of Ukraine poses a major threat to U.S. interests. These views have remained relatively stable over the past few years, although Americans were much more likely to say so in the early weeks of the conflict in 2022.

Since 2023, Republicans have been much less likely than Democrats to view the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a threat to the United States. But the proportion of people questioned in this sense is now at a low point: today, 19% say this, compared to 26% in July.

About four in ten Democrats (42%) view the Russian invasion as a major threat. That's slightly lower than the 45% who said this in July, but on par with Democrats' views since 2023.

Note: This is an update of an article originally published on January 31, 2023. Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with the answers and its methodology.

