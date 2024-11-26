Forecasters and flood defenses under scrutiny following UK's Storm Bert ordeal | flood





There has been strong criticism from forecasters, environmental officials and politicians about warnings issued ahead of Storm Bert and the suitability of flood defenses to deal with increasingly common extreme weather.

Massive clean-up operations are underway across Wales and England. Hundreds of buildings were flooded, while a former Welsh mining town suffered a landslide on a coal tip, sending buildings deep into sludge and mud.

More than 100 flood warnings are still expected to be in place in Wales and England as of Monday evening. A major incident was declared at Billing Aquadrome in Northamptonshire, where people were rescued from flooded homes and stranded vehicles.

Submerged caravan at Billing Aquadrome in Northamptonshire. Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA Media

There was also major disruption to the rail network in parts of southern England and Wales, with tracks blocked by flooding, fallen trees and debris. Firefighters rescued 57 children from a school bus trapped in floods in Worcestershire.

The Met Office was criticized for only issuing yellow warnings rather than amber or red as Storm Butt swept across western and southern England last weekend.

A Met Office spokesman said a full assessment of the warnings would be made, but insisted Storm Butte had been predicted well in advance 48 hours and a number of warnings were in place before the system reached the UK.

We are working closely with our partners to assess the potential risk of extreme weather events and the warnings applicable to Wales highlight the potential for homes and businesses to be inundated by fast-moving water or deep flooding, posing a risk to life.

A bookshop in Pontypridd was damaged. Photo: Jeff Baxter

According to the UK Health Security Agency, the climate crisis means the frequency and scale of flooding is increasing in the UK, causing long-term impacts on people's mental and physical health.

If global temperatures rise by 2 degrees, the number of people at risk of flooding in the UK is expected to increase by 61% by 2050. Under current policies, the world is projected to warm between 2.6 and 3.1 degrees Celsius this century.

In one of the worst-hit areas, Rhondda Cynon Taf in south Wales, up to 300 properties were flooded, and Natural Resources Wales (NRW) was criticized for failing to issue warnings in time. The spokeswoman acknowledged that some people appear to have been warned just minutes before their homes were flooded.

NRW, which previously warned it needed to triple its investment in flood defenses, said there was no panacea for managing flood risks in the region.

NRW tactical manager Sally Davies said the region had seen very intense, localized rain of up to 160mm on Sunday, with water levels in the River Taff rising by 300mm every 15 minutes at the peak of the rainfall.

But there is no panacea, she said. As a steep, fast-reacting watershed with many floodplains already built, reducing flood risk is not at all straightforward.

John Morgan, manager of the Rheola pub in Porth, near Pontypridd, criticized NRW for not doing more. He said: This is the third time in four years that we have been flooded. Until a few years ago, this river used to be dredged every year. Now it's not dredged at all, it's all piled up under the bridge. What good is a warning at 3 a.m.? All you have to do is defend, dredge rivers, and build walls.

Dozens of people were forced from their homes in Cwmtillery, south Wales, as mud and water rose through their windows. Blaenau Gwent Borough Council confirmed the landslide was the result of the washout of a former coal tip in the area.

One resident, Rob Scholes, said: My neighbor called and said: don't open the front door. So I didn't open it and we just watched the door open. I don't think we'll be able to sort this out by Christmas.

The only serious flood warning in England and Wales is Billing Aquadrome, where a major incident has been declared. People walked into the water carrying bags containing their belongings to escape the floodwaters.

People walking through flood water near Billing Aquadrome. Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA Media

Welsh Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies said there had been record spending on flood measures but it was impossible to protect every home.

Heledd Fychan, Plaid Cymru Senedd member for South Wales Central, said not enough had been done since the devastating storms of 2020.

She said: This weekend's events show that lessons have not been learned and communities are left at the mercy of the weather without appropriate mitigation measures.

Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservative Party, said: “We have to ask why only a yellow flood warning has been issued when the forecast is so dire. And given that these areas, such as Pontypridd, have been severely affected in 2020, we must ask why lessons have not been learned.

UK Environment Secretary Steve Reed said: This Government inherited the previous Government's flood defenses system which was in the worst condition on record. We have allocated $2.4 billion to upgrade flood defenses, better maintain those we already have, and build new flood defenses to keep people safe.

