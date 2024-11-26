Climate activists convicted for red powder attack on US Constitution





Two climate activists who vandalized the National Archives rotunda in February by dumping red powder on the casing protecting the U.S. Constitution have learned their fate.

Donald Zepeda, 35, of Maryland, and Jackson Green, 27, of Utah, were sentenced to 24 months in prison and 18 months, respectively, in the February 14, 2024, attack on the U.S. Constitution held at the National Archives of Washington. DC, United States Attorney Matthew M. Graves and FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge David Geist of the Washington Field Office's Criminal and Cyber ​​Division announced Monday.

Zepeda pleaded guilty Aug. 15 to destruction of property for pouring a fine red powder on a display case containing the U.S. Constitution in the Rotunda of the Archives building.

The cost of cleaning up after that operation, which was intended to draw attention to climate change, exceeded $58,000, officials said.

The vandalism also closed the Rotunda for four days, preventing students, visitors and Washington residents from getting there.

Green also pleaded guilty on August 13 to the crime of destruction of property for the red powder attack on the U.S. Constitution and, in addition, pleaded guilty to one count of injuring an exhibit at the National Gallery of Art for his disfigurement on November 14, 2023. from a memorial dedicated to black soldiers of the Civil War, Augustus Saint-Gaudenss Shaw 54th Regiment Memorial (1900).

Zepeda and Green were also ordered to serve 24 months of supervised release and each pay $58,600 in restitution. They were also ordered to carry out community service, which must include cleaning up graffiti. Both were banned from Washington and all museums in the United States.

Green (left) and Zepeda (right) posed for photos on February 14, 2024, after dumping red powder on a display case housing the U.S. Constitution at the National Archives. (United States Attorney's Office, District of Columbia)

Green had been charged with the assault on the Shaw Memorial just 13 days before joining Zepeda in defacing the records.

According to court documents, Zepeda and Green are members of Declare Emergency, an activist group that claims to raise awareness about climate change by engaging in various criminal offenses, primarily in Washington.

Zepeda (left) and Green (right) were photographed covered in red powder after their attack on the US Constitution at the National Archives in Washington DC (United States Attorney's Office, District of Columbia)

During the Valentine's Day scene, the group retweeted images of the Rotunda, writing: “We don't want the end of civilization, but this is the path we are currently on.”

“Declaring emergencies, nonviolent civil disobedience, is love in action every day, not just on Valentine’s Day,” the group previously wrote.

The group released a statement after the sentencing, saying it expected the sentence to be “harsh.”

“Despite the absence of evidence demonstrating that any damage was caused, Green and Zepeda were charged with felony destruction of government property,” the group wrote in a statement posted on its website. “Tempera paint powder was chosen because it would cause no damage, and indeed no powder entered the case.”

