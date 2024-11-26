US universities warn international students about Trump's immigration crackdown





US universities have sent emails to international students and staff advising them to return to campus before President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January, amid concerns over his plans for mass expulsions.

“All international students are worried right now,” Chloe East, a professor at the University of Colorado Denver, told the BBC.

Trump, a Republican, has pledged to carry out the largest deportation operation in history and use the U.S. military to help.

More than 400,000 undocumented students are enrolled in higher education in the United States, according to the Higher Ed Immigration Portal.

Officials in the new Trump administration have suggested they will build vast detention facilities for undocumented immigrants on the deportation list.

His new border czar, Tom Homan, said violent criminals and threats to national security would be prioritized for removal from the country. But that hasn’t allayed concerns in higher education.

“Students are incredibly overwhelmed and stressed at the moment because of the uncertainty around immigration,” Professor East told the BBC.

“Many students are worried about their visa and whether they will be allowed to continue their studies.”

In November, the University of Massachusetts issued a travel advisory for its international students and faculty, encouraging them to “seriously consider” returning to campus after winter break before the start of the term. Trump on January 20.

“Based on prior experience with travel bans that were enacted under the first Trump administration in 2016, the Office of Global Affairs is issuing this advisory out of an abundance of caution,” the college said.

Trump signed an executive order during his first week in the White House in 2017 banning nationals from several majority-Muslim countries, as well as North Korea and Venezuela, from traveling to the United States. During his first presidency, he also proposed some limitations on student visas.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Wesleyan University also issued travel advisories, urging students and staff to return to the United States before Inauguration Day.

At Yale University, the Office of International Students and Scholars hosted a webinar this month addressing student concerns about possible immigration policy changes, the student newspaper reported.

This includes foreign-born students who are protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (Daca) policy.

Trump sought to end the Obama-era program, which protected from deportation more than half a million migrants who arrived in the United States as children.

Professor East said students from Asia, particularly China, feel “uncertainty” about the US-China relationship under Trump.

Aoi Maeda, a Japanese international student studying at Earlham College in Indiana, is among those worried about her academic future.

“I plan to graduate in May 2026, but now that administration is going to be a little more dangerous, I have less hope that things will go well,” she said.

“[Trump] claims he's only interested in stopping illegal immigrants from entering the country, but he's also kind of trying to move the goal post multiple times,” Maeda continued.

“I feel like we international students on visas might be affected and it will become easier to deport us.”

