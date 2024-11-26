Blake Livelys It Ends With Us Gets Netflix Streaming Premiere Date





Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in “It Ends With Us.”

Sony Pictures Entertainment

It Ends With Us Blake Lively's hit romantic drama, based on the novel by Colleen Hoovers, will soon be available on Netflix.

Starring and produced by Lively and directed by Justin Baldoni, the official diary for It Ends with Us reads: When a woman's first love suddenly reappears in her life, her relationship with a charming but abusive neurosurgeon is turned upside down and she realizes that she must learn to rely on him. on his own strength to make an impossible choice for his future.

It Ends with Us was released in theaters on August 9. Lively plays Lily Bloom in It Ends With Us, while Baldoni plays surgeon Ryle Kincaid. Brendan Sklenar plays Lily's first love, Atlas Corrigan.

According to Netflix, It Ends with Us will debut on streaming video on demand on December 9. You must be a Netflix subscriber to watch It Ends with Us on SVOD.

If you're not a Netflix subscriber, you can still watch It Ends with Us digitally streaming via premium video on demand.

Colleen Hoover Didn't Advise Blake Lively to Play Lily in 'It Ends With Us'

Although Colleen Hoover was heavily involved in making It Ends With Us for the big screen as a writer and executive producer, she told The Hollywood Reporter after the film's theatrical release that she had not spoken with Blake Lively on her approach to the game. Lily Bloom.

I honestly didn't have a conversation with her before she started filming and it was after that that we got to know each other and I feel like she has so much talent and ability , Hoover told THR. I don't know if I could have given her any advice that would have allowed her to play the character of Lily better than she did. She did such a phenomenal job.

The audience certainly enjoyed Lively's performance. According to The Numbers, It Ends with Us grossed $148.5 million in North American theaters and $201.2 million in international ticket sales for a worldwide box office of $349.7 million against a budget production of $25 million before printing and advertising.

Despite It Ends With Us' stellar box office performance, the film was not a hit with critics at Rotten Tomatoes, who collectively gave it a rotten 56% rating based on 185 reviews.

According to the RT Critics consensus, “Performed with earnestness even if marred by clunky dialogue, It Ends with Us is surprisingly at its most graceful when dealing with the more provocative elements of its melodramatic source material.”

On the other hand, It Ends with Us was a huge hit with RT users, who gave the film a new audience score of 90%, based on over 5,000 verified ratings.

RTs Audience summary for the film reads: A faithful and well-made adaptation of Colleen Hoovers' book, It Ends With Us is an emotional and relatable portrayal of bad romance.

Rated PG-13, It Ends with Us debuts on Netflix on December 9.

