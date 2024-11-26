



Written by Megan Harwood-Baynes, Cost of Living Expert

When you think of Black Friday, you probably think of discounted TVs or half-price boots. But what about the flight to New York?

Katy Maclure has been working at Jack's Flight Club for nearly three years, spending her time searching for cheap flights and finding deals. Now she edits The Detour (a weekly travel newsletter) and provides information on Black Friday flights to Money.

“I think you would expect something from a big brand like Virgin or BA,” she tells Money. Because both have just started selling.

“They're a prime example of an airline that likes to sell and they always go head-to-head. They cover a lot of the same routes, so that's pretty cool.”

As Money saw this lunchtime, BA is offering 39 off flights to the likes of Barcelona and Nice, discounted city breaks and up to 300 holidays between now and October next year, as long as you book by December 2. was providing.

Virgin Atlantic promises you can save up to $200 per booking. The wording reads: “Book by Monday, December 2 and save $25 per person, plus an additional $100 off when you spend at least $3,500 per couple or $4,400 per family of four.”

“We’re already seeing deals coming through and they’re better than ever,” says Katy.

From the Caribbean to affordable Europe

You can get decent prices on flights to the Caribbean, but in the UK cheap flights are some of the best offers.

“We’ve already looked at early products of Jet2,” said Katy. “And they have deals that last until the early summer season.”

When I checked the money the airline promised a 100 discount per person although as always it comes with T&Cs.

Pegasus, a budget Turkish airline, is one of Katy's favorite airlines. A scan this morning showed the route was 50% off.

“Last year, UK routes via Istanbul to Turkey, Central Asia and various parts of the Middle East were at fares we had never seen before,” she says.

Among the deals she scored was a return to Krygstan at 180.

How to Find a Deal

Sign up for the JFC newsletter to get instant access to some of the best deals the team finds. But if you need to do all the legwork yourself, Katy has some advice…

Suggestions usually start filtering through search engines such as Skyscanner and Google Flights, so set up travel alerts if there's a specific route you'd like to take.

“But in the past, some websites were known to ask for a code, so the code wasn't reflected on the website,” says Katy.

“So monitor the overall vibe of a particular route and if you notice a drop or two on a date or two, that means there's more going on behind the scenes, so check the website yourself.”

Some websites also offer “flash sales,” which means the products on offer change daily.

“One day you might get 15% off flights to Spain, and the next you might get 20% off everything, but only if you’re traveling on February 14,” she says.

Some airlines offer specials for several days, but most do not hold up or may have a limited number of seats available at a lower price.

“If you think it's a good price or we say it's a good price, we're not going to wait until next week just in case, because some of the airlines are going to work hard. We have no evidence that it's a good price. We will go further.”

She says Air Lingus is “a great example.” “They made it clear that it was a sale price, but there were only a few seats available at that price.”

Irish airlines offer a 25% discount on flights to Europe and the UK.

You can read the rest of our JFC Black Friday predictions here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/money-latest-personal-finance-consumer-black-friday-live-13040934

