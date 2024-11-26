Pensioners pay winter fuel bills from today





Many of these payments will be automatically deposited into pensioners' bank accounts, helping vulnerable households directly with their energy bills. The value of the winter fuel bill is 200 for people born between September 23, 1944 and September 22, 1958, and 300 for people born before September 23, 1944.

Payments will be deposited into bank accounts from 25 November, with payment reference numbers starting with the customer's National Insurance number and DWP WFP. Anyone who has not received payment by January 29, 2025 should contact the department.

The government continues to urge low-income pensioners to apply for pension credit before the December 21 deadline. All eligible claimants can receive up to $300 in winter fuel costs as well as backdated pension credit arrears.

Pension Credit is worth up to 3,900 per year on average and acts as a gateway to other important benefits including help with housing costs, council tax relief and NHS treatment costs. The pension credit standard minimum guarantee will soon be $227.10 per week for singles and $346.60 per week for couples.

Additionally, the Government will provide additional protection for low-income households' energy bills this winter through DWP Cold Weather Payments, which will be paid from 1 November until the end of March 2025.

This is an automatic bank top-up of 25 paid to eligible households when the average temperature in their area is recorded or forecast to be below zero degrees for seven consecutive days.

Additionally, the 150 Warm Homes Concession Scheme has been extended with an additional £1 billion for Household Support Fund and Discretionary Housing Payments in 2025-26, demonstrating the Government's commitment to addressing the immediate hardship and crisis for vulnerable families across the country.

Alongside this seasonal support, the Government is committed to supporting pensioners all year round. This includes increasing the basic pension and new national pension by 4.1% from April 2025, which means that the overall rate of new national pension will increase to more than 12,000 per year.

Additional information:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pensioners-to-receive-winter-fuel-payments-from-today The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos