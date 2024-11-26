A new drone sighting at the USAF's UK base has sparked mystery.





A swarm of small drones was seen flying over three U.S. Air Force bases in England, the latest in a series of worrying intrusions previously reported in Virginia.

The U.S. Air Force in Europe said in a release that unidentified drones flew around RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall and RAF Feltwell from 20 to 24 November.

The number of systems fluctuated and varied in size and configuration, the release states. The sUAS was actively monitored and installation leaders determined the intrusion did not impact base occupants, facilities, or assets.

The command declined to say what action was taken against the drones, saying only that we reserve the right to protect the facility.

The drone was previously reported to have flown over Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia, where the U.S. Air Force's F-22 Raptors are stationed, and officials have not yet determined who is behind it.

Other cases were also mentioned. A senior Pentagon official told reporters in May that the Pentagon was recording about two to three cases a week of drones flying into the airspace around U.S. military bases in the country, and in October, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Pentagon was still investigating drones in Langley. It was reported that there was. .

Inexpensive commercial drones are now widely available around the world, raising concerns about how they could be used to monitor or disrupt military activities during peacetime and war. In the Ukraine war, a huge number of drones took part in the fight. The Air Force has been seeking affordable solutions to defend against drones and drone swarms for years, especially ones that do not involve launching advanced missiles.

The appearance of drones over British bases housing F-35 and F-15E fighter jets, KC-135 tankers and RC-135 surveillance aircraft adds a new wrinkle to the problem. It remains to be seen whether this is a similar pattern repeating itself in new locations, or if local hobbyists are just making a fool of themselves.

