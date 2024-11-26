



Credit: Moravian

Between the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, the King's coronation and Britain almost winning the Euros twice, the phrase extra bank holidays has been thrown around a lot in recent years. For us Brits, the eight bank holidays we take for granted aren't enough, so luckily we'll be getting an extra holiday in 2025.

May 8, 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, and Victory Day in Japan falls on August 15. How we will celebrate as a country is already being discussed by the Government, with dates surrounding these two dates set out as potential additional dates. Bank holiday 2025. But official World War II commemoration does not end until September 2, 2025.

When will the UK get extra bank holidays in 2025?

Whenever that happens, the extra summer bank holiday coincides with a four-day weekend of celebration. The government is therefore currently discussing two options to mark the Second World War anniversary. The first option is to remove Friday 9 May and Monday 12 May, while the other option is to add 22 August to the summer holiday of 25 August.

May is already full of bank holidays, including the early May bank holiday on Monday 5 May and the spring bank holiday on Monday 26 May. So I doubt whether to add two more. The early May bank holiday is likely to be moved to Friday, which occurred in 2020 to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. personally? I want to see the fall holidays

What celebrations can we expect? Credit: Watcharisma

Nothing has been announced yet, but in an interview with the Express the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said it had earmarked more than 10 million units for the event, compared to 28 million for Platty Jubes. The 75th anniversary of VE Days has seen many parades and street parties across UK towns and cities canceled due to Covid-19, so expect much more this time!

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said: “The 80th anniversary of VE and VJ Day will be a very important moment for our country and the Government is committed to ensuring this event is commemorated appropriately. That's why we've announced over 10 million events. “We will soon announce the Government’s plans to mark this event.”

When are the public holidays in 2025? Credit: Svet Photography, Shutterstock

Wednesday, January 1, Lunar New Year

Friday, April 18, Good Friday

Monday April 21st, Easter Monday

Monday 5 May, early May bank holiday

Monday, May 26, spring public holiday

Monday, August 25th, summer public holiday

Thursday, December 25th, Christmas Day

Friday, December 26th, Boxing Day

