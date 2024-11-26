



About 60 British troops, including anti-drone experts, have been deployed to defend three air bases used by the US Air Force in Britain following a series of “strange” drone sightings.

Military officials will also support efforts to find out who is piloting the drones, amid concerns that the mysterious sorties could be part of some “coordinated” operation.

Civilian police, with support from the Ministry of Defense Police, have launched an investigation into the drone activity.

“It appears to be horribly coordinated,” a MoD source said after a number of drones were spotted again overnight over RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk and RAF Feltwell in Norfolk.

This sighting follows similar drone movements in the same location between Wednesday and Friday last week, which is highly unusual.

“It’s strange. Very strange,” a second defense source said of the drone activity.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Air Force in Europe confirmed on Monday that a number of drones had been sighted “during nighttime hours.”

“The numbers fluctuated and varied between bases overnight,” the spokesperson said.

Asked whether the drones had been deemed hostile overnight and last week, a spokesperson said: “There has been no impact on residents or infrastructure since November 20th.” [they] Not confirmed to be hostile.

“However, the facility is continuously monitored to ensure its safety and security.”

“We take the threat seriously and maintain robust measures in the defense field,” a Pentagon spokesman said. “We support the U.S. Air Force’s response.”

This is understood to include deploying around 60 soldiers, including members of Britain's Royal Air Force Regiment Force Protection Wing with counter-drone expertise, to protect US military bases, and efforts to identify those responsible for operating the drones.

According to the RAF website, RAF units operate the ORCUS semi-autonomous air system, which has the ability to “detect, track, identify and, if necessary, destroy hostile drones.”

On Tuesday, U.S. troops continued to monitor the airspace of the three bases. An RAF surveillance function was also deployed.

A spokesperson for U.S. Air Forces in Europe said, “We can confirm that the situation is ongoing and our units continue to monitor the airspace and work with host country authorities and mission partners to ensure the safety of base personnel, facilities and assets.” said.

“To protect operational security, we do not discuss specific force protection measures, but we reserve the right to protect our facilities.”

