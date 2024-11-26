New drone activity has been reported near US air bases in Suffolk and Norfolk.





Mark Kerrison/Getty

British military expertise has been brought in to help find those responsible for flying drones near US military bases.

The BBC understands that around 60 RAF personnel have been dispatched to assist the US Air Force with its investigation.

The Air Force said the drones were not considered hostile, adding that sightings were “variable between bases and varied in size and configuration.”

The Department of Defense said, “We are supporting the U.S. Air Force’s response.”

This news follows recent reports of drones spotted near RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk and RAF Feltwell in neighboring Norfolk.

Additional drone activity was reported overnight. The USAF said the number and size of the vehicles were small.

A spokesman for the U.S. Air Force in Europe said: “We can confirm that there were sightings yesterday night, and we can only confirm that the number fluctuated and varied between bases overnight.”

The spokesperson added that since the first sighting on November 20, “there has been no impact on residents or infrastructure and it has not been confirmed to be hostile.”

However, the drones continue to be monitored “to ensure the safety and security of the facility.”

They added: “We ask individuals in the area to contact local police or security forces if they see anything suspicious.”

'We take threats seriously'

Neither U.S. nor British officials have said who is behind the recent drone activity.

However, the BBC understands there are concerns that state actors may be involved.

In recent months, intelligence officials have warned of increased Russian sabotage against Western countries supporting Ukraine.

RAF Mildenhall is primarily home to the USAF's 100th Air Refueling Wing. RAF Lakenheath is home to USAF F-35A and F-15E fighter aircraft. RAF Feltwell is primarily concerned with logistics and providing housing for soldiers.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, which owns the base, said: “We take the threat seriously and maintain robust measures at our defense base.”

“We support the U.S. Air Force’s response.”

The USAF has not said who it believes is behind the incident.

Listen: Drones are not known to be hostile.

