U.S. suspends Mexican cattle imports after New World butcher worm detected





Listen to the article 3 min This audio is generated automatically. Please let us know if you have any comments. Dive Summary: The United States has suspended cattle imports from Mexico after a positive detection of the New World screwworm, a carnivorous pest that can be deadly to animals and, in some cases, humans. Authorities identified an infected cow at a livestock inspection checkpoint near the Guatemala border. Given the northward movement of the worm, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said it was restricting the importation of animal products, live cattle and bison originating in or transported through Mexico, with immediate effect. The suspension of Mexican cattle could affect beef production and prices in the United States. The pest, which gets its name from the way it burrows into wounds like a screw, last appeared in Florida in 2016 and marked the first outbreak in the United States in decades. Dive overview:

The United States relies on imports of live cattle from Canada and Mexico to fill gaps caused by years of declining herds. In 2023, cattle imports from Mexico increased 43% to 1.25 million head after a record year. This represented approximately 3.7% of U.S. calf production.

The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has placed a temporary pause on cattle imports from Mexico pending further information from the country's veterinary authorities regarding the scale and extent of infestation by alfalfa. The agency said it was working with regional partners to prevent the pest from entering the United States.

The deadly fly larvae, which can burrow into warm-bodied animals as well as humans, are endemic in Caribbean and South American countries, with cases spreading as far north as Honduras , in Costa Rica and now in Mexico.

Since 2006, APHIS has worked with Panama to maintain a barrier zone to prevent the spread of screwworm in Central and North America. However, cases have exploded north of the fence in the past two years as more land is converted to farmland and more livestock are transported into the region.

In recent months, APHIS has stepped up efforts with affected countries to “push this pest out of newly affected areas,” Dr. Rosemary Sifford, chief veterinary officer of the United States, said in a statement.

With this latest discovery in Mexico, we will further intensify this work to protect American agriculture and restore the barrier in Central America, she added.

Butcher worm detections in Panama have increased from an average of 25 cases per year to more than 6,500 cases in 2023, according to the USDA. APHIS is investing nearly $110 million to combat detections and prevent the pest from spreading across North America.

An outbreak of New World worms in Florida in 2016 marked the first time this pest was discovered in the United States in decades. The pest was eliminated through an eradication campaign involving the release of 154 million sterile flies.

The screwworm's name refers to the maggots' feeding behavior, burrowing into wounds like a screw driven into wood, according to the USDA. Fly larvae can cause significant damage to host tissues with their sharp mouth hooks, and the wounds can enlarge as more mouthworms hatch.

