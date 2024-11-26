China sends planes against US military plane





The Chinese military deployed planes and ships to monitor a US plane as it flew across the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday.

Beijing views these transits as provocative, given its claims to Taiwan and the strait, while the United States and Taiwan view the waterway as international waters.

The US Navy's 7th Fleet confirmed that a US Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft made the transit through the Taiwan Strait, operating in international airspace in accordance with international law. The statement emphasizes that the operation supports the navigation rights of all nations and underscores the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

A Chinese military J-11 fighter jet flies over the Taiwan Strait near Pingtan, the closest mainland land to the island of Taiwan, in Pingtan, southeast China's Fujian Province. , August 5, 2022…. A Chinese military J-11 fighter jet flies over the Taiwan Strait, near Pingtan, the closest mainland land to the island of Taiwan, in Pingtan, southeast China's Fujian Province, August 5, 2022. The Chinese military deployed planes and ships on Tuesday to monitor and track a U.S. aircraft as it passed through the sensitive waterway of the Taiwan Strait. More from Ng Han Guan/AP

Taiwan is a major point of contention in US-China relations and a source of regional tension, given the potential for conflict over the island democracy.

China considers Taiwan a red line and claims it as its territory and does not rule out the use of force to achieve unification.

Although the United States, like almost a dozen countries, does not maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, Washington is its staunchest supporter and main arms supplier.

Col. Cao Jun, a spokesman for the Chinese People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theater Command, criticized the P-8A transit in a statement and said the United States had “publicly touted » the mission.

“Theater Command mobilized naval and air forces to monitor and remain vigilant throughout the transit of the U.S. aircraft, effectively responding and managing the situation,” the statement added.

Cao accused the United States of misleading the international community and distorting legal principles. “We urge the US side to stop distortion and hype and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.”

Taiwan's Defense Ministry also noted the plane's north-south transit, saying in a statement that the situation was normal.

China's military presence around Taiwan has become increasingly assertive in recent years.

Last month, China sent warships, coast guard vessels and a record total of 153 aircraft to stage a mock blockade of its neighbor after the island's President, Lai Ching-te, rejected Beijing's sovereignty claims in a National Day speech.

Chinese planes also make almost daily deployments across the strait, many of them crossing the median line, the de facto border between the two neighbors.

The Taipei Defense Ministry said it spotted five Chinese warplanes in the waterway at 6 a.m., including four crossing the center line and entering the southwest corner of the air defense identification zone from Taiwan. Seven Chinese navy ships and another government vessel were also detected in the strait.

On Monday, Taiwan's Defense Ministry reported a Chinese balloon over waters north of the island. It was the first such balloon reported in six months.

Updated 11/26/2024 at 11:30 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/china-scrambles-jets-against-us-military-plane-taiwan-strait-1991628 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos