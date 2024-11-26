Russia expels British diplomat on spying charges | Russia





Russia said it was expelling a British diplomat on suspicion of spying, as tensions between London and Moscow escalated after Ukraine recently used British weapons to attack deep inside Russia.

Russia's domestic intelligence agency, the FSB, announced Tuesday that it had taken action on a document accusing a British diplomat of engaging in reconnaissance and subversive activities that threatened national security.

The FSB claimed that the British diplomat violated Russian law by deliberately providing false information when applying to enter Russia. Russian media reported that the diplomat was given two weeks to leave the country.

The British diplomat, whose photo appeared on a Russian TV news bulletin, replaced one of six British diplomats expelled in August on spying charges, according to the FSB. The British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said at the time that the claim was unfounded.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said it had summoned British Ambassador to Moscow Nigel Casey. FCDO had no immediate comment.

Relations between Britain and Russia plunged to a new low last week after Britain agreed to allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles against targets inside Russia. The approval comes days after US President Joe Biden agreed to do the same for similar US long-range Atacms weapons.

The decision to authorize the strikes came in response to the deployment of more than 10,000 North Korean troops on the border between Russia and Ukraine, which British and U.S. officials warned would mark a major escalation in the nearly three-year conflict.

Kiev later used Storm Shadow missiles to attack a command center in the village of Marino in the Kursk region. On Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that Britain sent dozens more missiles to Ukraine a few weeks ago.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin further deepened the confrontation with the West by launching an ballistic missile at a military target in Dnipro, Ukraine. He also said Moscow had the right to attack Western countries that provided Kiev with weapons used against Russian targets.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Join Headline Europe

A summary of the main headlines from our European morning sent straight to your inbox every week.

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Britain and Russia have periodically engaged in a tit-for-tat response to the expulsion of diplomats, reflecting their strained relationship. Last May, Britain expelled a senior Russian military attaché for acting as an undeclared military intelligence officer. In retaliation, Moscow ordered the British defense attaché to leave Russia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/nov/26/russia-expels-uk-diplomat-over-spying-allegations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos