Professional services drive UK economic growth





Professional services have been a key driver of UK growth this year, highlighting the resilience of the wider sector as momentum slows in other parts of the economy.

Output in the professional services, scientific and technological activities sector was the biggest contributor to growth, rising 0.7% in the third quarter despite overall growth slowing to 0.1%, according to a Financial Times analysis of official data.

The sector, which covers law, architecture, research and development, consulting, market research and other fields, grew 3.9% in the three months to September compared to the last quarter last year.

That rate is three times the 1.3% growth over the same period for the overall British economy, which Prime Minister Rachel Reeves has pledged to restart after poor performance following the 2008 global financial crisis.

Robert Wood, an economist at consultancy Pantheon Macroeconomics, said professional services were the driving force behind UK growth this year. While consumer demand has been disappointing through the first half of 2024, B2B and R&D spending has become much more robust.

Industry figures and analysts said the data was a sign of the resilience of a sector in which the UK is playing a leading role internationally. Stronger services exports are expected to help protect the UK from possible trade tariff hikes by US President-elect Donald Trump.

Professional services account for more than 8% of the UK economy, larger than car production, construction and education and equivalent to the entire manufacturing sector.

Professional services output in the third quarter of 2024 was 16% higher than in the fourth quarter of 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, compared with overall economic growth of 3%.

Paul Dales, economist at Capital Economics, said the sector was punching above its weight recently, accounting for 30% of annual growth in overall GDP in the second and third quarters of 2024.

Scientific research and development is the subsector that has grown the most so far this year, but the larger subsector of legal activity has also performed well.

Richard Atkinson, chairman of the Law Society, which represents lawyers in England and Wales, said the legal industry was undoubtedly a key contributor to the UK economy and continued to grow and remain resilient even in difficult economic times.

He added that the sector, the second largest in the world after the United States, has benefited from a global talent pool and British law, which is recognized as an international standard in many areas and chosen by clients around the world for their commercial contracts.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics are consistent with data from the Royal Institute of British Architects. The Royal Institute of British Architects reported last week that revenue from chartered practices rose 13% in the 12 months to May, exceeding $4 billion for the first time. Over the same period, overseas market sales increased 25% to $1 billion.

Adrian Malleson, head of economic research and analysis at Riba, said the figures paint a very positive picture for UK architecture. British architecture is well-placed to win international awards due to its high-quality design and has benefited London's status as a global hub.

He said political uncertainty and low public investment had made the UK a difficult market, but the Labor government's strong powers and focus on improving public land would improve building practice.

He added that as interest rates fall, investment from smaller clients will increase, especially in the housing market, which will benefit smaller practices.

The data on professional services will be welcomed by Reeves, who pledged in last month's budget to begin a 10-year national renewal and has previously pledged to lead the most growth-friendly Treasury possible.

However, the challenge of stimulating business investment and improving productivity was highlighted in a major survey last week, which showed business sentiment fell to a 13-month low in November. On Monday, employers' group CBI warned that British businesses were halting their growth plans following the tax rises set out by Reeves at his first fiscal event.

Dales said professional services may not continue to grow at recent rates, but they could continue to outperform the wider economy with increased R&D investment in artificial intelligence and health technologies.

This year's production decreased in many sectors, including finance and insurance, entertainment, employment and travel agencies, and lodging, while construction and manufacturing production remained stagnant.

Output in accounting, auditing and tax consulting, another sub-segment of professional services, is down this year but up 10% compared to before the pandemic.

One bright spot was IT and other information services activity. The sector is smaller than professional services, accounting for 3.2% of the economy, but grew 5.2% this year.

Strength in professional services and IT has helped UK services exports, which are up 13% compared to December 2019 before the pandemic, despite a weak performance in the latest quarter. During the same period, merchandise exports decreased by 24%.

Emily Fry, chief economist at the Resolution Foundation think tank, said Britain's export specialization had doubled in areas it had already specialized in before the crisis.

Ministers must recognize that this is an area where the UK is doing well and needs to be supported through domestic as well as international policy, she added.

