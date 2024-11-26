Germany's Merkel discusses Putin's 'power games' and differences between US presidents in her memoir





BERLIN (AP) Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel discusses Vladimir Putin's power plays over the years, recalls her contrasting meetings with Barack Obama and Donald Trump and says she wondered if she could have done more to prevent Brexit, in his memoirs published Tuesday.

Merkel, 70, appears to have no major doubts about the major decisions of her 16 years at the helm of Germany, whose main challenges included the global financial crisis, the European debt crisis, the influx of refugees in 2015-2016 and the COVID-19 pandemic. True to form, his book Freedom offers a matter-of-fact account of his early life in communist East Germany and his later political career, interspersed with moments of dry wit.

Merkel has served alongside four US presidents, four French presidents and five British prime ministers. But it is perhaps her relationship with Russian President Putin that has attracted the most attention since she left office at the end of 2021.

What you need to know about Trump's second term:

Follow all our coverage as Donald Trump assembles his second administration.

Putin's power plays

Merkel remembers being kept waiting by Putin at the Group of Eight summit she hosted in 2007, if there's one thing I can't stand, it's his lack of punctuality. And she recounts a visit to Russia's Black Sea resort town of Sochi that year, during which Putin's labrador appeared in a photo shoot, even though Putin knew she was afraid of dogs.

Putin seemed to enjoy the situation, she wrote, and she didn't talk about it as she often did with the motto “never explain, never complain.”

The year before, she said Putin had pointed to wooden houses in Siberia and told her that poor people who could be easily seduced lived there, and that similar groups had been encouraged by money from the U.S. government to participate in the Orange Revolution in Ukraine of 2004 against the assassination attempt. electoral fraud. Putin, she said, added: I will never allow such a thing in Russia.

Merkel expressed anger at Putin's complacency in a speech in Munich in 2007, in which he turned away from previous attempts to develop closer ties with the United States. She said the appearance showed Putin as she knew him, as someone who was always on guard. being treated poorly and ready to give in at any time, including power plays with a dog and making other people wait.

One might find all this childish and reprehensible, one might shake one's head, but that does not make Russia disappear from the map, she writes.

As she has before, Merkel defends the much-criticized 2015 peace deal for eastern Ukraine, which she helped negotiate, as well as her government's decisions to buy large quantities natural gas to Russia. And she says it was right to maintain diplomatic and trade relations with Moscow until she left power,

Obama and Trump

Merkel concluded after the first meeting with the then senator. Obama in 2008, that they could work well together. More than eight years later, during her last visit as president in November 2016, she was among those with whom she discussed running for a fourth term.

Obama, she said, asked questions but held back from giving his opinion, which in itself was helpful. He said that Europe could still use me very well, but that I ultimately had to follow my feelings, she writes.

There was no such warmth toward Trump, who criticized Merkel and Germany during his 2016 campaign. Merkel says she had to seek a proper relationship… without reacting to every provocation.

In March 2017, there was an awkward moment when Merkel visited the Trump White House for the first time. The photographers shouted handshake! and Merkel quietly asked Trump: Do you want to have a handshake? There was no response from Trump, who looked ahead with folded hands.

Merkel criticizes her own reaction. He wanted to create a topic of discussion with his behavior, while I had acted as if I were dealing with an interlocutor behaving normally, she writes. She adds that Putin apparently fascinated Trump and that, in the following years, she felt that politicians with autocratic and dictatorial traits appealed to him.

Could Brexit have been avoided?

Merkel says she tried to help then-Prime Minister David Cameron within the European Union in the face of pressure from British Eurosceptics, but had limits to what she could do. And, highlighting Cameron's efforts over the years to appease EU opponents, she says the road to Brexit is a classic example of what can result from a miscalculation.

After Britons voted to leave the EU in 2016, a result she calls a humiliation for other members, she says the question of whether she should have made more concessions to the UK Uni tortured me.

“I came to the conclusion that, given the political developments in the country at the time, there was no acceptable possibility for me to prevent Britain's exit from the European Union by outside,” Merkel said.

Give up power

Merkel was the first German chancellor to leave power at a time of her choosing. She announced in 2018 that she would not seek a fifth term and claims to have let go at the right time.

She cites as evidence three incidents in 2019 in which her body shook during public engagements. Merkel says she had a thorough examination and there were no neurological or other findings. An osteopath told her that her body released the tensions accumulated over the years, she adds.

Freedom has over 700 pages in its original German edition, published by Kiepenheuer & Witsch. The English edition is published simultaneously by St. Martins Press.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/germany-merkel-memoirs-russia-putin-obama-trump-0b4733c43d9628fd925d058799463b15 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos