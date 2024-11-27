Storm Conall: Third storm of the season to bring heavy rain to the South tonight | uk news





The third storm of the season is set to hit Britain tonight, and could bring up to 50 mm (2 inches) of rain to parts of southern England. This comes just days after Storm Butte brought heavy rain and havoc over the weekend.

Dutch meteorological service KNMI has named the new storm Conall as it brings a low pressure area and heads towards southern England.

After heavy rain in the southern counties, it will deepen to strong winds across the Netherlands later on Wednesday and into Thursday.

The Met Office has issued a heavy rain warning for southern England, including Kent, Sussex, the Isle of Wight, and a small area around Plymouth in Devon, from 10pm on Tuesday until noon on Wednesday.

Essex, Surrey, Hampshire, Dorset and parts of London are also affected.

There is a high chance of rain of 15 to 20 mm (0.6 to 0.8 in) in some areas, a high chance of 30 to 40 mm (1.2 to 1.6 in) in some areas, and a low chance of 50 mm in some parts of the south-east, causing travel disruption and flooding. You can. The National Weather Service said “a few homes and businesses” were expected.

2:32 Storm Bert begins cleaning operation

It comes as communities are still sorting out after Storm Bert, which brought heavy rain and winds of more than 80mph, turning roads into rivers and flooding hundreds of homes.

The Met Office previously warned that more flooding was likely in the UK this week, with further heavy rain likely to fall in southern parts of the country on Wednesday as temperatures drop.

Chris Wilding, from the Environment Agency, said there could be “significant flooding impacts” in parts of Northamptonshire and “minor” flooding was likely on the River Severn.

Flood damage is not expected to worsen in Yorkshire and the West Midlands over the next few days.

Mr Wilding said further minor river and surface water flooding impacts were “likely” in parts of southern and eastern England from late Tuesday until Wednesday.

1:14 Storm Butt Plane's tricky landing

As of Tuesday evening, there were more than 90 flood warnings and more than 120 flood alerts in place across England.

Severe flood warnings, meaning there is a risk to life, were still in force for Billing Aquadrome holiday park and surrounding parks next to the River Nene in Northampton.

Storm names are shared by KNMI, the Met Office and Met Eireann in Ireland to make communication about severe weather easier.

The storm list, first launched in 2015, typically runs from early September, coinciding with the start of fall, to late August of the following year.

