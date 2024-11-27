US Air Force says unexplained drone sightings near UK military bases continue





The US Air Force said on Tuesday there had been more sightings of drones flying near bases used by US forces in the UK, adding that it had not yet identified them as hostile .

“We can confirm that there were sightings yesterday (Monday) overnight and can only confirm that the numbers fluctuated and varied between bases throughout the night,” a USAF spokesperson said. in Europe in a press release sent to Agence France-Presse by the agency. 100th Air Refueling Wing, based at Royal Air Force Base Mildenhall, eastern England.

Mildenhall is one of three bases where drones have been spotted intermittently since November 20. The other two are at nearby RAF Lakenheath and RAF Feltwell.

The USAF said in a statement on Monday that “small unmanned aerial systems were spotted near and above Royal Air Force Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall and RAF Feltwell between 20 and 24 November.” .

A US Air Force (USAF) F-15C Eagle fighter jet is pictured on the tarmac at RAF (Royal Air Force) Lakenheath, eastern England, June 15, 2020. CHRIS RADBURN/AFP /Getty

The drones varied in sizes and configurations, he adds. In its Tuesday update, the USAF said there had been no impact on base residents or infrastructure, and that the drones “had not been identified as hostile.”

“However, they are still subject to ongoing monitoring to ensure the safety and security of the facility,” the statement added.

“I can confirm that the situation persists and our units continue to monitor the airspace and work with host nation authorities and mission partners to ensure the safety of base personnel, facilities and assets,” said a spokesperson for the US Air Force in Europe. CBS News Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the British Ministry of Defense said it took “the threats seriously” and supported the USAF's response. CBS News partner network BBC News said the British military had deployed about 60 additional British troops to bases to help the United States determine who is responsible for the drones.

The personnel were sent to assist the US Air Force (USAF) in its investigation, the BBC has learned.

Although no third entity or country has been cited as a possible source of these unexplained drones, several major adversaries of the United States, including Russia and Iran, have been accused of increasing their espionage activities and sabotage in Europe this year.

The U.S. warplanes based at Lakenheath were part of the U.S. effort to shoot down missiles launched by Iran at Israel on April 13 – the first of two Iranian missile attacks on Israel this year.

Tensions between Russia, the United States and Britain are also extremely high amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, with British warplanes dispatched only a week and a half ago to monitor a Russian reconnaissance flying close to British airspace. This came just days after NATO planes were mobilized when Russian planes were spotted over the Baltic Sea and off the Norwegian coast.

Charlie D'Agata and Emmet Lyons contributed to this report.

