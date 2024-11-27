These US states could see Aurora this week





A spectacular view of the Alaskan night sky, featuring a vibrant, swirling spectacle of the Northern Lights… [+] Borealis above a distant mountain range

getty

Where will the Northern Lights be visible tonight? The Northern Lights could be seen this week, specifically on Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29 over the continental United States, after space weather forecasters predicted favorable geomagnetic storm conditions.

On Tuesday, November 26, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center released an updated Northern Lights forecast for this week. It says the northern lights can be seen as low as New York, Wisconsin and Washington state.

Why the Northern Lights are expected

After a quiet period in the sun over the past few weeks following an impressive outburst in mid-October, the renewed possibility of the Northern Lights appearing at relatively southern latitudes comes after solar flares and ejections of coronal mass supercharged the solar wind. On Monday, November 25, a class M9.4 solar flare very close to a powerful class X was detected on the sun. This was followed by a coronal mass ejection, an expulsion of plasma and magnetic field from the sun's warmer outer atmosphere, its corona.

Additionally, the sunspot it originated from is turning toward Earth, making more solar flares likely this week.

A G1 geomagnetic storm is forecast for Thursday, November 28 and a G2 geomagnetic storm for Friday, November 29. G2 storms are typically seen as far south as New York and Idaho. However, it is difficult for space weather forecasters to predict exactly what would happen. If a G3 geomagnetic storm materializes, auroras could be seen as far south as Illinois and Oregon. On Wednesday, November 27, geomagnetic activity levels will likely be below G1.

Sky watchers are advised to check NOAA's aurora viewing line, available for tonight and tomorrow evening, as well as its 30-minute forecast, where the latest forecasts are published. Those in the UK should check out Lancaster University's AuroraWatch website.

Best way to see the Northern Lights

If a display is planned in the United States, it is imperative to avoid light pollution. Suggested locations are an International Dark Sky Location (US/Worldwide), a Dark Sky Preserve (Canada), or a Starlight Preserve (Spain). Another way is to consult a light pollution map; Any place with a dark northern horizon is a good potential location.

However, the best and most reliable way to view the Northern Lights is to travel north in the Northern Hemisphere between September and March (when there is sufficient darkness). This means Alaska, northern Canada and northern Scandinavia (Norway, Finland, Sweden and Iceland).

A G1 (minor) watch was issued for November 28 and a G2 (moderate) watch was issued for November 29, 2024.

NOAA, what causes the Northern Lights?

The solar wind causes the Northern Lights. It is a flow of charged particles coming from the Sun and interacting with the Earth's magnetic field.

When charged particles strike Earth's magnetic field, they accelerate along the magnetic field lines at the north and south poles to create green and red ovals.

Auroras are typically seen in polar regions at latitudes around 70 degrees north and south, but under extreme geomagnetic conditions, usually when CMEs arrive at Earth one after the other or in tandem, the auroral oval can inflate, with displays then visible up to 40 degrees north. and to the south.

Why is solar activity so high?

Solar activity is currently at its highest level in 23 years, with the G5 extreme geomagnetic storm on May 10 being the most severe in two decades and perhaps hundreds of years.

The sun is now in its maximum solar period, according to NASA and NOAA, which means more intense solar wind and a higher risk of aurora borealis further south for at least the next year.

The sun has an 11-year cycle during which its magnetic activity waxes and wanes. Its level is calculated daily by counting sunspots. Sunspots are magnetic disturbances on the surface of the sun that can be as large as Earth. The number of sunspots each day indicates the magnetic activity of the sun.

I wish you clear skies and wide eyes.

