Oil producers warn that Trump's Canadian tariffs will drive up U.S. gas prices

Donald Trump's plan to impose punitive tariffs on Canadian imports will drive up prices for American motorists, oil producers have warned, as threats from the US president-elect hit global markets.

Trump on Monday evening proposed a 25 percent tariff on all imports from Mexico and Canada, accusing the United States' closest neighbors of failing to combat illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

The Canadian oil industry, which supplies more than half of U.S. crude imports, would be among the hardest hit industries. Producers warned that U.S. consumers would feel the impact of lower imports and higher prices.

Lisa Baiton, president of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, said: A 25 percent tariff on oil and natural gas would likely lead to lower production in Canada and higher costs for gasoline and fuel. energy for American consumers, while threatening North America's energy security.

The levies could be imposed using executive powers that would override the USMCA, the free trade agreement Trump signed with Canada and Mexico during his first term as president.

The three countries' supply chains and economies have become deeply integrated in the 30 years since they established a trilateral trade deal, ties that could be disrupted by tariffs or a trade war.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Trump Monday evening as Ottawa rushed to respond to the announcement. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum suggested the president-elect's plan could escalate into a tit-for-tat trade war.

The Mexican peso lost 2.3 percent against the U.S. dollar Tuesday morning, adding to a sharp depreciation this year, while the Canadian dollar fell to a four-year low.

Trump also threatened this week to impose additional 10% tariffs on Chinese goods, a move that Beijing state television CCTV called irresponsible.

China has sought to present itself as a guardian of open trade, despite accusations of heavily subsidizing its manufacturers and maintaining strict barriers for international companies' access to parts of its domestic market. Economic globalization is an irreversible historical trend, said Vice President Han Zheng.

Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, rose nearly 1 percent Tuesday morning, while shares of Canada's largest oil producers Cenovus, Suncor and Imperial Oil slipped as much as 2 percent.

Danielle Smith, premier of Alberta, where most of Canada's oil is produced, said Trump has legitimate concerns about illegal activity at our shared border and urged the federal government to work with the new administration to resolve these problems immediately.

Despite being the world's largest oil producer, the United States imports large quantities of crude oil which is processed in its refineries into gasoline and other petroleum products.

About 40 percent of crude refined in the United States is imported, with 60 percent coming from Canada and 11 percent from Mexico.

U.S. Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers, the main industry group representing U.S. refiners, urged politicians to move away from any policies that could disrupt the U.S. energy advantage.

The AFPM said: “Broad trade policies that could inflate the cost of imports, reduce accessible supplies of raw materials and petroleum products, or provoke retaliatory tariffs could impact consumers and undermine our advantage as a world's leading manufacturer of liquid fuels.

U.S. refiners, particularly in the north of the country, rely on imports of Canadian crude, which is much heavier than the type of oil produced in the Texas oil fields that fuels U.S. production. Analysts say local producers would struggle to fill the gap if Canadian oil was restricted.

Rory Johnston of Commodity Context, a Toronto-based energy consultancy, said: If tariffs are applied to oil imports, the first and foremost direct effect will be an increase in pump prices in the United States and lower refining margins in the United States given the higher cost of raw materials, much of which is still in progress. must be imported and more than half of which comes from Canada.

U.S. crude oil imports from Canada hit a record 4.3 million barrels per day in July following the expansion of Canada's Trans Mountain pipeline, which carries crude from Alberta's oil fields to the west coast of Canada.

Since the pipeline expansion came online in May, U.S. West Coast refiners have become big buyers of Canadian oil.

Analysts said U.S. West Coast refineries were suited to processing heavy sour crude imported from Canada, making it difficult to quickly switch to lower-density, so-called sweet-grade U.S. shale oil. case of interruption of Canadian supply due to customs duties.

Some Canadian industry participants hoped the dispute could highlight the United States' continued reliance on Canadian crude imports.

The positive side of all this is that the American and Canadian public have never known more than they do now about the importance of Canadian oil to the American economy, said Heather Exner-Pirot, policy director at the think tank of Ottawa, the Macdonald-Laurier Institute. .

Additional reporting by Aime Williams in Washington

