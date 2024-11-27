The United States and the United Kingdom jointly track a mysterious drone intrusion that occurred near a British military base.





US and British military personnel have been targeting Royal Air Force Rakenheath, RAF Mildenhall and RAF Feltwell in response to mysterious small drones that have been repeatedly spotted near these bases but have not yet been identified since 20 November. and has been actively monitoring facilities and airspace around RAF Fairford. Any source, hostile or otherwise.

But so far there have been no operational or safety implications for troops on the ground, a defense official told reporters on Tuesday.

“American troops came to Britain as guests under the direction of the British government. So certainly we are working very closely with the authorities there. We are taking this seriously. We are monitoring and taking appropriate action,” Pentagon spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said at a briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Beyond that, he and other U.S. and British defense officials who spoke to DefenseScoop about this week's intrusion shared no explicit details about the types or capabilities of the drones, or the tactics and procedures the U.S. and British forces might apply to counter them. refused to do it.

The first reports of as-yet-unexplained unmanned aerial system capabilities emerged about a week ago in a notable location where the two armies and some of their closest allies are conducting joint operations. Among other U.S. assets stationed at the base, Lakenheath is the headquarters of the Air Force's 48th Fighter Wing, considered the “foundation of USAFE combat capabilities.”

“The number of systems is variable and varies in size and configuration. Our units continue to monitor the airspace and work with host country authorities and mission partners to ensure the safety of base personnel, facilities and assets,” an Air Force Europe and Africa spokesperson said in an email to DefenseScoop on Tuesday.

They added that to date, installation leaders have determined that no intrusion has caused any harm to the base's residents, facilities or assets.

Ryder told DefenseScoop in response to questions from a Pentagon press briefing: “Our current assessment is that this drone did not have an operational or safety impact on staff at these facilities. them.”

The press secretary did not comment on whether this UAS appears to be the same or similar to one detected at Langley Air Force Base in October.

Regarding defense mechanisms to locate and shoot down drones, Ryder said the U.S. and British forces have a variety of methods at their disposal and are committed to protecting personnel and facilities.

Illuminating the new historical nature of this threat, Ryder noted that the Department of Defense and the Federal Aviation Administration have begun to collaboratively explore the best approach to responsibly protect all assets without assuming them “in the modern era of small aircraft.” Every new aircraft is a threat.

“I have a very close relative who is a drone pilot, and he flies his drone around and does some amateur photography,” he said.

“To put this into context, even here in the United States, if a hobbyist or other group is flying a drone, they need to make sure they are doing their due diligence as well as protecting themselves. The safety of others is important, but we also use appropriate measures to ensure that we do not inadvertently cause secondary effects, i.e., potentially harm the civilian communities in which we operate,” Ryder told DefenseScoop.

A British Ministry of Defense spokesman would not confirm Tuesday whether it had confirmed the source of the latest drones reported or how the military plans to respond to future intrusions.

“We take the threat seriously and maintain strong measures on the defense front. “We are supporting the U.S. Air Force’s response.” A Department of Defense spokesperson told DefenseScoop in an email.

