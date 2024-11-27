Six people arrested by anti-terrorism police on suspicion of group affiliation





Reuters

Police stand near a Kurdish community center in Haringey, north London.

Counter-terrorism police in London have arrested six people on suspicion of activities linked to the banned armed group the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

The Metropolitan Police said two women, aged 59 and 31, and four men, aged 27, 62, 56 and 23, were arrested at separate addresses in the early hours of Wednesday.

They have all been detained under terrorism laws and are being held in a London police station.

Police say there does not appear to be an immediate threat to the public in relation to the matter being investigated.

The PKK is banned as a terrorist organization in Turkey, the United States and Britain, and has fought against the Turkish government since the 1980s to expand rights for Turkey's main Kurdish minority.

As part of the investigation, police are carrying out searches at eight addresses across the capital, including the Kurdish community center in Haringey.

The search operation is expected to last up to two weeks, during which time the center and surrounding area will be closed to the public.

Following the arrests, photos and social media videos showed a group of people gathering outside the community center and police moving the crowd back.

The Met Police confirmed the arrest of four protesters on suspicion of supporting a proscribed organization, assaulting an emergency worker, making death threats and racially aggravated public order offences.

Ishak Milani, of the British Kurdistan Council, described the raids on “community spaces” as “unjust and coercive”.

“This offensive act is not only an attack on our people, but an affront to the principles of democracy, justice and human rights that Britain stands for,” he said.

Reuters

The Met Police said additional officers would be carrying out patrols over the next few days.

Responding to accusations of heavy-handedness, the Met Police said: “These were targeted arrests of people suspected of being involved in terrorist activities linked to the group.”

Acting director Helen Flanagan said: “We are very mindful of the inconvenience the closure of community centers may cause.”

She added that the arrests on “very serious charges” followed a “significant” investigation.

“This investigation and action is about protecting our entire community, especially the Turkish and Kurdish communities.”

“We urge anyone who believes they have been influenced or targeted by people linked to the PKK to get in touch.”

