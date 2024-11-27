Three Americans released in US-China prisoner swap





Three Americans detained in China have been released after the Biden administration negotiated a prisoner exchange.

Mark Swidan, Kai Li and John Leung are on their way back to the United States, a National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Soon they will return and be reunited with their families for the first time in many years,” the statement said.

The exchange reportedly lasted months and included the release of at least one Chinese citizen detained in the United States.

President Biden raised the issue of Americans unjustly detained in China directly with President Xi Jinping earlier this month when the two met at the Apec summit in Peru, according to a U.S. official familiar with the negotiations. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan also called for their return during his visit to China in August.

“Thanks to the efforts of this administration and diplomacy with the PRC, all Americans unjustly detained in the PRC are home,” the NSC spokesperson said.

The exchange was first reported by Politico.

Mr. Swidan, 48, had been detained since 2012 and faced the death penalty after being convicted of drug trafficking. Swidan denied the accusations and the State Department classified him as wrongly detained, previously raising concerns about his health.

Mark Li, 60, had been detained in China since September 2016 on what activists say were trumped-up espionage charges.

John Leung, 78, has led several pro-Beijing groups in the United States. He was arrested in 2021 and sentenced to life in prison for espionage two years later.

According to the New York Times, several US officials said they discussed the release of Chinese citizen Xu Yanjun, 42, who was convicted of espionage in the United States two years ago and sentenced to 20 years in prison. Xu was the first Chinese government intelligence officer to be extradited to the United States for trial, the Justice Department said.

As of Wednesday morning, Xu was listed in the Bureau of Prisons system as “not in BOP custody.”

The deal marks a diplomatic victory for Biden in the final months of his presidency.

It follows the release of another American considered wrongly detained: David Lin, a pastor imprisoned in China from 2006 until his release in September.

During his four years in the White House, Biden oversaw the release of more than 70 Americans, including from Russia, Venezuela and Iran.

On Wednesday, the United States also lowered its travel warning level for mainland China to Level 2: exercise increased caution.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cly2lp75vq4o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos