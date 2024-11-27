UK Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) rollout continues





Until April 2025, all visitors who do not require a visa will need an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) to travel to the UK. The plan is part of the UK government's plan to strengthen and digitize the UK border and immigration system and is being rolled out in stages.

Once fully implemented, the ETA scheme will apply broadly to all nationalities who do not require a visa for short stays and do not have other UK immigration status before traveling to the UK. This includes European nationals.

What is an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA)?

An ETA is prior authorization to travel to or transit through the UK for people who do not currently require a visa or do not have UK immigration status.

The ETA is linked to the individual's passport. The scheme will enable the Government to carry out robust security checks on travelers before they begin their journey to the UK, helping to prevent abuse of the immigration system.

Once approved, the ETA is valid for multiple trips to the UK over two years for up to six months at a time or until the date the holder's passport expires, whichever comes first.

The application fee is 10 and the application process can be completed online or using the UK ETA app. Applications are currently being processed within approximately 3 days.

It is important to note that an ETA grants permission to travel to the UK, but does not authorize entry.

There is no right to appeal an ETA refusal decision, so anyone found unsuitable can still apply for a visitor visa if they wish to travel to the UK. This allows you to consider someone's situation in more detail.

release date

The ETA scheme has already been rolled out for some nationalities in Phase 1, with more nationalities becoming eligible in Phases 2 and 3, as explained below.

Step 1: ETA requirements already apply to nationals of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Step 2: The ETA applies to all remaining non-European visa-exempt nationals for travel to the UK on or after 8 January 2025. These nationalities can apply for an ETA starting November 27, 2024. Step 3: ETA requirements Applies to all European visa-exempt nationals traveling to the UK on or after 2 April 2025. These nationalities can apply for an ETA starting March 5. 2025. ETA and Joint Travel Areas

Individuals arriving in the UK, including those crossing the land border into Northern Ireland, will continue to be admitted under the UK's immigration regime, including the requirement to obtain an ETA for their nationality when it is introduced.

Irish non-Irish residents of nationalities who do not normally require a visa to visit the UK (e.g. European or US nationals) do not need an ETA when traveling to the UK within the CTA if they hold acceptable evidence of: . Their state of residence. Additional instructions can be found here.

Case study 1:

Dan is an American national who is planning a three-month vacation tracing his ancestors. He plans to fly from Boston to Dublin. After arriving in Ireland, he plans to cross the land border into England, first visiting Northern Ireland, then taking a ferry to Scotland and finally driving into England. Currently a US national, Dan does not need permission to travel to the UK for short trips. However, from January 8, 2025, Dan, a US national, will need an ETA to visit the UK across the Ireland/Northern Ireland border.

Case study 2:

Sarah is of Brazilian nationality. She was offered a place to study for a law degree at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.

Sara currently needs to apply for a student visa to study in the UK. If successful, you will receive an eVisa, a digital authorization that replaces a physical document, such as the artwork in your passport. From 8 January 2025, an ETA will be required for Brazilian nationals to visit the UK for short trips. However, Sara does not need to apply for an ETA. Instead, you will obtain an eVisa which gives you permission to study in the UK. Once approved, your eVisa becomes your authorization to travel to the UK.

UK Immigration Application

Smith Stone Walters can help your business prepare for these changes. Employers are encouraged to communicate these new travel requirements to international business visitors to determine whether an ETA is required prior to any future travel.

Contact us today for more information and assistance.

