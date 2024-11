Latest Politics: Former MI6 boss warns of UK 'bad agreement' to abandon Chagos Islands | political news

Last October, the government agreed to transfer sovereignty over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

The deal includes Diego Garcia, a tropical atoll used by the United States and Britain as a military base, but which Britain will continue to use for an “initial 99 years.”

What are the Chagos Islands?

The Chagos Islands are a group of seven atolls in the Indian Ocean and consist of over 60 islands.

Mauritius has long argued that it was forced to illegally give up the island in exchange for independence in 1968, and has already agreed to lease Diego Garcia to the United States to use as a military base.

In recent years, Britain has faced diplomatic pressure to give up its claims to the islands, with negotiations taking place before Sir Keir Starmer became prime minister.

Why was Britain under pressure?

The Chagoss were forced to leave the central Indian Ocean territory by 1973 to make way for military bases.

The expulsion is considered one of the most shameful parts of Britain's modern colonial history, and Chagossians have fought for decades to return to the island.

The International Court of Justice, the United Nations' highest court, previously ruled that Britain's administration of the territory was “illegal” and should end.

Negotiations to hand them over began in November 2022 with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly under the Conservative government.

The British and Mauritian prime ministers said in a joint statement that the agreement would “right the wrongs of the past”.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said it would ensure “vital” military bases remain secure and the UK can continue its role “upholding global security” in the Indo-Pacific.

What was the reaction like?

Many Tories reacted angrily despite the negotiations starting under the party's watch, and Reform Party leader Nigel Farage was not pleased either.

Critics warned that the move would empower China.

U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed the agreement as “clear evidence that through diplomacy and partnerships, countries can overcome long-standing historical challenges and reach peaceful and mutually beneficial outcomes.”

But there have been some reports that Donald Trump, who will become president in the new year, is not so keen.

Mauritius' new prime minister, Navin Ramgoolam, is also believed to have had reservations and criticized the move before he was elected on November 12.

