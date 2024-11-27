Storm Conall set to strike as Met Office issues double rain warning after 255 flood warnings





Storm Conall looks set to strike as the Met Office issued a double yellow rain warning after 255 flood warnings were issued across England and Wales.

The third storm of the season could dump up to 50mm of rain across much of southern England today.

The low pressure system will then be joined by strong winds from the Netherlands late this afternoon.

The Met Office has issued a yellow rain warning from 10pm last night to 12am tonight.

The Meteorological Administration warned that there is a possibility of some disruption due to heavy rain falling in places from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.

It said public transport could be affected by the spray and flooding, leading to longer travel times.

Homes and businesses may flood and power service may be disrupted.

The Met Office added: “Areas of rain are expected to persist and become heavier across southern England overnight on Tuesday.”

Latest weather:

A yellow rain warning is currently in effect for parts of southern England.

“Most warning areas will see 15 to 20 mm of rain, with some areas receiving 30 to 40 mm of rain. A few places are unlikely to see 50 mm of rain, including the Isle of Wight and Sussex. ) and Kent, there could be some disruption to travel and infrastructure given the recent wet weather before the rain tapers off and clears by the early afternoon.”

Last night there were over 90 flood warnings and over 120 flood alerts in place across the UK.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said, “Traffic congestion is likely to occur as heavy rain falls in various places from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.”

Along with the yellow rain warning, England and Wales have issued 255 flood warnings, including warnings of a serious risk to life.

Many areas of the UK have been hit by severe flooding from Storm Bert.

A severe risk to life flood warning has been issued for the River Nene at Billing Aquadrome, Northampton.

The River Nene at Billing Aquadrome, Northampton, is “on high alert due to deep, fast-flowing water remaining in the park. The situation remains dangerous. It is dangerous for life.” This means there is a risk and we need to act now,” said the UK Environment Department. The agency issued a warning.

The dreary weather will offer no relief to Britons who were just hit by Storm Bert last week.

The second storm of the season brought heavy rain and winds exceeding 80 mph, turning roads into rivers.

Hundreds of homes were flooded and five deaths were reported in England and Wales.

