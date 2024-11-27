Drones spotted above US bases in UK do not appear to belong to amateurs





Unidentified drones have been spotted above joint US-UK bases in the UK for almost a week.

Fox News Jennifer Griffin reports that four US military bases in the UK that house US F-15 Strike Eagle and F-35 fighter jets have been targeted by “swarms of small drones” since Wednesday (November 20).

Military officials say they are 'alarmed' by what appears to be a coordinated effort to test the security of RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall and RAF Feltwell in eastern England, as well as RAF Fairford in the southwest of England.

The British army has sent around sixty soldiers to protect bases targeted by multiple drone incursions.

At least four bases in the United Kingdom housing US Air Force personnel have reported multiple drone incursions over the past week. (Fox News)

A senior US official told Fox that the drones do not appear to be those of “amateurs”. Witnesses say that these are small quadcopters and octocopters and that they are more sophisticated than those that can be purchased commercially.

Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said earlier Tuesday that none of the drone incursions had impacted base residents, installations or U.S. assets there. in the basics.

“Of course, we always retain the right to defend ourselves if we consider something to pose a threat,” Ryder said.

U.S. officials have not revealed the origin of the drones, but the coordinated nature suggests an aggressive state actor that began a day after Ukraine used long-range U.S. ATACMs to target Russia after President Biden lifted restrictions on the use of longer-range missiles.

A U.S. Air Force McDonnell Douglas F-15E Strike Eagle from the 492nd Fighter Squadron (Madhatters) 48th Fighter Wing applies the air brake at RAF Lakenheath December 15, 2021. (Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images )

Shortly after, President Vladimir Putin said his country had the right to strike countries that allow their weapons to be used against Russia.

Britain's Ministry of Defense said it was working closely with US and local police to find out what these drones are doing and whether a foreign adversary is involved.

“The number of systems has fluctuated, and their size and configuration vary,” US Air Forces Europe said in a statement. “Our units continue to monitor the airspace and work with host nation authorities and mission partners to ensure the safety of base personnel, facilities and assets.”

A US Air Force Lockheed MC-130J Commando II Hercules (STRIX44) from the 67th Special Operations Squadron (Night Owls) approaches RAF Mildenhall in England on October 5, 2020. (Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The drone incursion comes a month after Fox first reported that surveillance drones flew for 17 days near Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, last December. These drones were large but pose a similar challenge to base commanders.

Lakenheath is home to the 48th Fighter Wing, which the U.S. Air Force describes as the foundation of its combat capability in Europe. Mildenhall is home to the 100th Air Refueling Wing and Feltwell is a hub for housing, schools and other services. Fairford is home to the headquarters of the 501st Combat Support Wing and the 420th Air Base Squadron.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Jennifer Griffin is currently a National Security Correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC) and is based in the Washington, DC bureau. She joined the network in October 1999 as a correspondent based in Jerusalem.

