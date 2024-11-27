What happened to Britain's biggest lottery winner?





A British ticket holder has become the third-largest national lottery winner of all time after winning $177 million in the EuroMillions draw.

According to the latest Sunday Times Rich List, the win will make the mystery man now richer than former One Direction member Harry Styles and heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua. Together, they are worth $175 million.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners Advisor at National Lottery operator Allwyn, said: Wow, what an incredible night it was for one UK ticket holder who won the jaw-dropping 177 million EuroMillions jackpot tonight.

This win put them on the National Lottery Rich List, making them the third-biggest National Lottery winners of all time!

It's been an incredible win just before Christmas and we can't wait to win this amazing prize.

The ticket holder is now wealthier than Harry Styles. (Reuters)

Players were asked to check their tickets to see if they could win a prize in Tuesday's draw. The winning numbers were 07, 11, 25, 31, and 40, and the Lucky Stars were 09 and 12.

The record EuroMillions jackpot of $195 million was won by an anonymous British ticket holder on July 19, 2022.

Tuesday's winners come just behind Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucester. They won a then-record 184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket for the May 10, 2022 drawing.

Here, Yahoo News UK reveals the top 10 UK lottery winners – and what some of them did with their sudden fortune.

Anonymous 195,707,000

A UK ticket holder won a record $195 million EuroMillions jackpot on July 19, 2022, the largest national lottery prize ever.

Joe and Jess Thwaite 184,262,899.10

Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester, won a then-record 184,262,899 with their Lucky Dip ticket for the May 10, 2022 draw.

At the time, Ms. Thwaite was a communications sales engineer and Ms. Thwaite owned a hair salon with her sister.

Mrs Thwaite said the couple had been planning a holiday to Hawaii at the time and it was something their two children had always talked about.

Joe Thwaite and Jess Thwaite scooped over 180m in 2022. (PA)

“This victory gives us time to dream like we never dreamed before,” she said. We've had a week to think about this and now we have time to share many experiences and go on adventures with family and friends…

Just seeing their faces when we can make this happen will be worth every penny.

Mr Thwaite said he was working on the day of the draw and at about 4pm he thought it would be a good idea to buy a ticket as he knew the jackpot.

He said: To be honest, my luck is really bad.

Joe and Jess Thwaite only bought their tickets a few hours before the draw started. (dad)

Mr Thwaite said he felt lucky when he received the email saying he had won the award.

Then I checked the amount and put my phone down. Then I picked up the phone again and looked at the amount again. He added that at first he thought it was in the thousands, but thought it was life-changing.

But as he started counting, he added: It's amazing, but also surreal.

When asked if she had always dreamed of buying one, Mrs Thwaite said: In reality, they were not materialistic people. Anyone who has seen our house will know this. I think I'll probably buy a new car. Of course it is. But we didn't have enough love in our marriage to go on vacation with our families.

177m unclaimed ticket holders

Tuesday's winner is now among ultra-rich celebrities like Harry Styles and Anthony Joshua. Both are estimated to be worth $175-2 million less than the latest EuroMillions winner.

Anonymous 170,221,000

The fourth biggest winner in the National Lottery to date won £170m in October 2019 after matching all numbers in a must-win draw.

Colin Weir and Chris Weir 161,653,000

Colin and Chris Weir, from Largs, North Ayrshire, claimed a historic win in July 2011, making them Britain's biggest winners at the time.

Mr Weir said shortly after winning that the couple, who have two children, had always lived within their means but the money had given them a whole new lease of life.

He said: Now we have so many new opportunities to explore, but we're in no rush. For us, it will be a gradual change as we make choices.”

Describing the moment she found out they had won, Mrs Weir added: Now the jackpot is so big we bought 5 Lucky Dips. I started circling matching numbers, but it wasn't working. And in the fifth row, all the circles seemed to merge into one. I had it all, but I couldn't believe what I saw.

Colin Weir and his wife Chris were the biggest winners in 2011 when they won more than 160 million. (PA)

she added. We were tickled pink. I also had a glass of white wine, which I usually only drink at Christmas. It's really unbelievable.

Weir used $2.5 million of his fortune to invest in his beloved Partick Thistle football club, which led to one of the stadium's stands being named after him.

He later acquired a 55% stake in the club, which passed into the hands of the local community upon his death. He died in December 2019 at the age of 71.

The couple also established the Weir Charitable Trust in 2013 and donated $1 million to the 2014 Scottish independence referendum. They divorced the year Mr. Weir died.

Adrian Bayford and Gillian Bayford 148,656,000

Adrian Bayford and Gillian Bayford, from Haverhill, Suffolk, won €190 million in the August 2012 EuroMillions draw, taking their total to just over €148 million.

The couple, who have two children, told reporters at the time that they would share the money with those who supported them.

Mr Bayford said he convinced his wife that they had both forgotten to buy tickets when they watched the draw. But according to Mrs Baseford, his face turned slightly pale after he checked the ticket he had purchased.

“We looked at phone numbers on our phones, on TV and on the Internet, and we looked at each other and giggled,” she said.

Adrian Bayford and Gillian Bayford were EuroMillions jackpot winners in 2012. (PA)

The couple said they spent the night on the Internet wondering how to spend the money they had just won.

Mrs Baysford added: The actual quantity is difficult to determine. We have always worked and saved for holidays and things we need.

We lived within our means and were comfortable, but it was like a ship in the night to get the income we needed. It will be fantastic to spend more time as a family now.

The couple bought a Grade II listed property in Cambridgeshire, complete with a cinema and billiards room, but it was sold in 2021, a few years after the pair divorced, as reported by The Mirror.

Anonymous 123,458,008

The seventh-largest national lottery winner won the Superdraw rollover jackpot in June 2019 and chose not to make his success public.

Anonymous 122,550,350

After nine rollovers, one lucky anonymous ticket holder has amassed over 122 million tickets in April 2021.

Anonymous 121,328,187

Another winner of the UK's top ten lottery winners got lucky through the Superdraw jackpot rollover in April 2018.

Francis and Patrick Connolly 114,969,775

Former social worker and teacher Frances Connolly said she hugged and had a cup of tea after winning almost 115 million distance on New Year's Day 2019.

The couple, from Moira, County Down, compiled a list of 50 family and friends to tell them of their good fortune, none of whom they said had ever heard of them.

The parents of the three daughters said they quietly celebrated their wins.

Frances and Patrick Connolly won the 115 million EuroMillions jackpot in the 2019 Lunar New Year lottery draw. (PA)

Mrs Connolly said at the time: We weren't very excited and raised our voices a little when we found out, but we celebrated with a cup of tea and a hug.

This is a huge amount of money and we hope it will have a huge impact on our future as well as the lives of others we know and love. This victory gives us the opportunity to make a real difference for our families and friends.

Mrs Connolly set up two charitable foundations after winning and estimates she has already donated $60 million to charities as well as friends and family.

She considers helping others get addicted and says: It gives you a buzz and is addictive. I'm addicted to it now.

