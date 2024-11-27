UK Pension System ‘Extremely Irresponsible’ in Bitcoin Investment Money News





The UK's pension system has been branded “highly irresponsible” after investing in Bitcoin.

An unnamed defined benefit scheme was the first to take the plunge in the UK last month, using 3% of its assets to buy cryptocurrency.

Pensions expert Cartwright, who is acting as an advisor to the plan, said the allocation was “a strategic move that not only provides diversification but also leverages an asset class with a unique asymmetric risk-return profile.”

The company argued that the approach meant the scheme could benefit from significant potential bonuses while limiting any potential negative consequences.

But some experts appear less enthusiastic about the decision, warning that it amounts to nothing more than “gambling with the future of retirees.”

Colin Low, Kingsfleet's managing director, told Newspage: “This is a very strange decision. Pension funds should clearly be investing for the long term rather than speculating in the short term.”

“It is ironic that pension funds with the longest investment horizons are speculating their beneficiaries’ assets on something with no intrinsic value.”

Daniel Wiltshire, actuary at Wiltshire Wealth, added: “This is deeply irresponsible. Pension trustees have a duty to manage scheme assets carefully.

“This prohibits punting on basket asset classes such as cryptocurrencies. For the sake of our members, we hope regulators take heed.”

Why are people so worried?

Bitcoin is the largest and oldest cryptocurrency, but other assets such as Ethereum, Tether, and Dogecoin have also gained popularity over the years.

Some investors see cryptocurrencies as a “digital alternative” to traditional currencies. However, prices are highly volatile because they depend on larger market conditions.

Pension system trustees tend to be opposed to taking large risks with retirees' funds.

Advice from the Financial Conduct Authority says “you should not invest money in cryptocurrencies that you cannot afford to lose” and warns people to be prepared to lose all their money.

And while a 3% allocation may not sound like a lot, it is enough to impact the performance of your pension fund.

This means that if Bitcoin continues to surge, it could greatly improve your plans, but if it falls as well, it could have a significant negative impact.

As a defined pension scheme, this means that the risk of not having enough assets to meet future pension payments is borne by the employer rather than the member.

Race Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, said that while many people have purchased cryptocurrencies for personal use, it is harder to make a case for investing in them to diversify a pension portfolio.

“While the price of Bitcoin is currently showing strong gains, in the past we have seen strong performance quickly give way to sharp price declines, which in itself is a major deterrent to the adoption of Bitcoin as a medium of exchange by consumers and businesses. ” he says

“If you think Bitcoin is the future of currency despite its volatility, ask yourself whether you would be willing to receive money from your employer or be charged in cryptocurrency by your mortgage provider.

“Bitcoin may thrive and prove doubters wrong, but it may also ultimately become worthless.”

Last week it hit an all-time high of over $99,000, but less than two years later it fell below $17,000 following the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Some experts believe that the potential reward means investing in Bitcoin is a risk worth taking.

Chris Barry, director at Thomas Legal, said an allocation of less than 5% was “reasonable” and that UK pension funds needed to catch up with US pension funds that have been investing in cryptocurrencies for years.

“Bitcoin has been the best-performing asset class over the past decade, outperforming the Nasdaq on average. The direction of travel after Trump won the US election is actually very bullish,” he added.

David Belle, founder and trader at Fink Money, holds a similar view, saying pension scheme portfolios are all about the numbers you want to deliver returns.

“A portfolio is just a number made up of different betas, assets that are either outperforming or underperforming their benchmarks. Cryptocurrencies are a great asset class if they fit your risk appetite.”

