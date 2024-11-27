The Northern Lights may be barely visible in parts of the United States this Thanksgiving





NEW YORK — This Thanksgiving, solar storms could produce faint auroras across the northern edge of the United States.

Faint auroras can be seen in many northern states Thursday and Friday, but they may be brief and whether they are observed will depend on the intensity of the solar storms, NOAA meteorologist Mike Bettwy said in an email.

Most of the following states are best positioned to host potential aurora: Washington, Montana, the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Maine. Areas of northern Idaho, Wyoming, New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire may also see aurora.

Space weather experts say the auroras could be visible from 10 p.m. ET on Thursday to 1 a.m. ET on Friday, although it is difficult to pin down an exact window. Updated forecasts may be available as the event gets closer on NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center website or on an aurora forecast app.

To watch the spectacle, wait until the sky darkens, then go outside, ideally away from the bright city lights. Taking a photo with a smartphone camera can also reveal clues of aurora that are not visible to the naked eye.

The sun is currently in the peak phase of its 11-year cycle, making solar flares and the Northern Lights more frequent. Earlier this week, the Sun sent a pulse of high-energy plasma toward Earth.

The active period is expected to last at least another year, although scientists won't know when solar activity peaked until several months later, according to NASA and the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Experts do not expect major communications disruptions from this week's solar storm.

In May, NOAA issued a rare severe geomagnetic storm warning that it was the strongest storm in more than two decades, producing bright effects across the Northern Hemisphere. Last month, a powerful solar storm dazzled skywatchers far from the Arctic Circle when auroras appeared in unexpected places, including Germany, the United Kingdom, New England and New York.

