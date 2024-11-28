Stuart Bingham pulled off a stunning comeback to beat Mark Williams, while Zhang Anda notched a stunning win at 147.





Stuart Bingham came from 5-2 down to beat Mark Williams after four straight frames in the British Championships on Tuesday.

The Briton earned an exciting 6-5 win over the two-time champion to advance to the second round to face Zhang Anda.

Williams began his quest for a third British Championship with a less vintage opener, but his break of 72 in the second did not improve until the ninth frame.

Bingham hung his head in frustration at the various missed opportunities before the mid-session interval. It will probably do the most damage in the fourth frame.

After reducing a tight third deficit to one point, the 2015 world champions lost 44-23 with just one red remaining. He hit it on the chin of the yellow pocket and missed a chance to tie.

Williams calmly wrapped up the win and restored a comfortable two-frame advantage, as has been her pattern for her last 32 wins.

Not much changed after the break. Williams' 69-25 success in the next game was eerily similar to the previous 69-23 scoreline.

The second half of the match finally arrived and it was Bingham's turn to show his fluency as his 51 was enough to take his opponents away.

But even that was undercut by another closely contested seventh frame that put the Welshman within one point.

'I was a little lost' – Bingham roars back to beat Williams 5-2

Williams continued to provoke and fret as Bingham looked poised to bring the contest back to 5-3 after missing 147 attempts.

Bingham thought he had safely secured the frame he needed with two snookers, but the yellow nasty snooker proved the perfect trap and Bingham fell for it.

He eventually won the green chase, hitting the final black hole into the center jaw with some feeling as he crossed the line.

'I don't understand that at all' – O'Sullivan can't fathom Trump, Robertson's dissatisfaction with terms

But his break of 57 early in the frame was maxed out, his highest of the match, and seemed to boost the 48-year-old's confidence.

He furthered his efforts with rounds of 79 and 82 to take the contest to a decider, finishing in convincing style.

Zhang's MAX led an amazing comeback.

Elsewhere in Table 2, Zhang Anda delighted the crowds inside the Barbican in York and Ronnie O'Sullivan in the Eurosport studios with an outstanding maximum score in a 6-3 win over Lei Peifan.

The qualifier took a surprise 2-0 lead, but his opponent quickly set up with a perfect 147 maximum break before the mid-session break.

Zhang scored a 'perfect' 147 with O'Sullivan on commentary.

Zhang won six of the next seven frames, five of them in succession, adding breaks of 75, 79 and 79 to her previous maximum frames in a dominant show.

