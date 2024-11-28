



The third autumn storm, Conall, brought further disruption to Britain on Wednesday, with trains canceled in parts of southern England and the Met Office warning of possible road delays and power outages.

Up to 40mm of rain fell overnight in southern and southeastern England, with a further 5-8mm expected to fall during the day. The Met Office has issued severe weather warnings for London and parts of Essex, Kent, Surrey and West Sussex.

The Met Office did not name the storm, but its partner Dutch forecaster KNMI did so because Conall was expected to bring strong winds to the Netherlands.

There were no trains between Ascot, Berkshire, and Aldershot, Hampshire, on Wednesday morning, and parts of the line on the Isle of Wight were blocked. Train services were also suspended on the Thameslink, Gatwick Express and Southern networks.

Further west, the impact of last weekend's storm Bert has disrupted train services between Hereford and Newport in south Wales and the Welsh Valleys.

Lynn Bridgeman, who lives in a caravan park in Taunton, Somerset, said she had a truly terrifying experience in the early hours of Sunday when strong winds caused her awning to collapse.

She said: At 3am my caravan went on one wheel and it was the most terrifying thing I have ever experienced. I thought the caravan was falling over. I literally screamed.

When I woke up in the morning I couldn't get out of the caravan because the awning had collapsed and a pillar had been pushed into the door.

She said neighbors had to cut off what was left of the canopy to get her out of the caravan.

Becky Lyons' business in Chippenham, Wiltshire, was flooded in the early hours of Monday, damaging equipment and stock.

The 39-year-old owner of Pawesome Pet Shop said the water rose to two feet and she was unable to enter the store until 2pm when the water went down to one foot.

She said: There was mud and silt everywhere. The water level was high enough to hold everything on our bottom shelves and freezer full of raw food.

Nearly 100 flood warnings were issued in England and Wales, with one severe flood warning meaning life is at risk on the River Nene at Billing Aquadrome in Northamptonshire.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Our morning email breaks down the day's top stories to tell you what's happening and why it matters.

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

Storm Conall brings flooding, travel disruption to London video

The Environmental Protection Agency says conditions in Neneho remain hazardous. There is a risk to life. Keep yourself and your family safe. Severe flooding is expected to continue. Please evacuate the area.

Storm Bert flooded more than 500 homes and businesses in England and Wales, turned roads into rivers and brought winds of more than 80mph.

By early Wednesday afternoon, Conall had largely left the UK. Rain totals from 10pm on Tuesday to noon on Wednesday included Calbourne on the Isle of Wight with 43.3mm. Warnford, Hampshire at 37.4mm; Harbertonford, Devon at 37.1mm.

A Met Office spokesperson said: This will have a greater impact on the Netherlands. We wouldn't call it a noticeable blow to us, just a little bit of rain.

Thursday is set to be a dry, chilly day for most areas with frost and fog slowly lifting and some sunshine. In the west, it will be cloudy and windy, with rain falling in places.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/nov/27/storm-conall-train-cancellations-power-cut-warnings The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos