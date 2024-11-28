UK ticket holder wins $177 million in EuroMillions draw





A British ticket holder won $177 million in the EuroMillions draw, making him the third-largest national lottery winner of all time.

Players were asked to check their tickets to see if they could win a prize in Tuesday's draw.

The winning numbers were 07, 11, 25, 31, and 40, and the Lucky Stars were 09 and 12.

We had a really nice win just before Christmas. We can't wait to win this amazing award.

Andy Carter of lottery operator Allwyn.

According to the latest Sunday Times Rich List, the winner will be wealthier than former One Direction member Harry Styles and heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua. They both have a net worth of $175 million.

On July 19, 2022, an anonymous British ticket holder won the record EuroMillions jackpot of $195 million, the largest prize in national lottery history.

Tuesday's winners come just behind Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucester. They won a then-record 184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket for the May 10, 2022 drawing.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners Advisor at National Lottery operator Allwyn, said: Wow, what an incredible night it was for one UK ticket holder who won the jaw-dropping 177 million EuroMillions jackpot tonight!

This win put them on the National Lottery Rich List, making them the third-biggest National Lottery winners of all time!

It's been an incredible win just before Christmas and we can't wait to win this amazing prize.

