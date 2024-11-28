Canada reviews tariffs on some US products following Trump tariff threat





TORONTO (AP) Canada is already examining possible retaliatory tariffs on some products from the United States if President-elect Donald Trump follows through on his threat to impose drastic tariffs on Canadian goods, said Wednesday a senior official.

Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on products from Canada and Mexico if those countries don't stop what he calls the flow of drugs and migrants across the southern and northern borders. He said he would impose a 25% tax on all products entering the United States from Canada and Mexico in one of his first executive orders.

But Trump posted Wednesday night on Truth Social that he had a wonderful conversation with new Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and that she agreed to stop migration through Mexico.

Mexico will stop people from traveling to our southern border, effective immediately. This will go a long way in stopping the illegal invasion of the United States. THANKS!!! Trump posted.

It's unclear what impact this conversation will have on Trump's plan to impose tariffs.

In Canada, a government official said Canada was preparing for all eventualities and had started thinking about which products to target with retaliatory tariffs. The official stressed that no decision had been made. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

When Trump imposed higher tariffs during his first term, other countries responded by imposing retaliatory tariffs of their own. Canada, for example, announced billions in new tariffs in 2018 against the United States, in response to new taxes on Canadian steel and aluminum.

What you need to know about Trump's second term:

Follow all our coverage as Donald Trump assembles his second administration.

Many American products were chosen for their political rather than economic impact. For example, Canada imports $3 million worth of yogurt from the United States each year, and most of it comes from a factory in Wisconsin, the home state of then-Speaker of the House of Representatives, Paul Ryan. This product was subject to a 10% duty.

Another product on the list was whiskey, which comes from Tennessee and Kentucky, the latter being the home state of Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell.

Trump made the threat Monday as he railed against the influx of illegal migrants, even though the numbers at the Canadian border pale in comparison to the southern border.

The U.S. Border Patrol made 56,530 apprehensions at the Mexican border in October alone and 23,721 apprehensions at the Canadian border between October 2023 and September 2024.

Canadian officials say lumping Canada in with Mexico is unfair, but they say they are willing to invest in border security and work with the Trump administration to reduce the numbers coming from Canada. Canadians also worry about an influx of migrants heading north if Trump implements his plan for mass deportations.

Trump also denounced fentanyl coming from Mexico and Canada, even though seizures at the Canadian border pale in comparison to the Mexican border. U.S. customs agents seized 43 pounds of fentanyl at the Canadian border last fiscal year, compared to 21,100 pounds at the Mexican border.

Canadian officials maintain that their country is not the problem and that the tariffs will have serious consequences for both countries.

Canada is the primary export destination for 36 U.S. states. Nearly C$3.6 billion (US$2.7 billion) worth of goods and services cross the border every day. About 60% of U.S. crude oil imports come from Canada and 85% of U.S. electricity imports come from Canada. Canada is also the largest foreign supplier of steel, aluminum and uranium to the United States and has 34 critical minerals and metals that the Pentagon eagerly seeks and invests in for national security.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held an emergency virtual meeting with the leaders of Canadian provinces on Wednesday. He stressed that they must present a united front.

I do not want to downplay for one moment the seriousness of the challenge we currently face, said Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland. This is really the time for us not to bicker among ourselves.

Provincial premiers want Trudeau to negotiate a bilateral trade deal with the United States excluding Mexico.

Sheinbaum, Mexico's president, said Wednesday that her administration was already preparing a list of possible retaliatory measures if the situation got to that point.

She later said she spoke to Trump and had a great conversation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/canada-trump-tariffs-trudeau-c741393c2f7c7545e9714839cfbbda45 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos