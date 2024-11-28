Black Friday 2024 Live: Latest Offers from Skims, Nespresso and More





Some of our top-rated tech, home and beauty products are cheaper than ever on sale (The Independent).

Black Friday (November 29) is just a few days away, but there are early deals this month from stores including Argos, Amazon, Currys, Boots and Shark, so start shopping now. Stay tuned here on the IndyBest live blog for the latest Black Friday news and most impressive deals.

Whether you're looking to stock up on beauty essentials, replace an old laptop, or invest in a new mattress, the IndyBest team is compiling hundreds of deals in our Black Friday shopping guide.

From TVs and toys to jewelry and furniture, we know that the biggest price cuts aren't necessarily the best. The IndyBest team is most impressed with the deals on products they've tried and tested at home, so we know these products are actually worth buying in the first place.

So far, Dyson's Black Friday sale has seen discounted airwraps, Sony's PS5 Slim has been discounted to an all-time low, and Pandora has started selling up to 30% off jewelry. Elsewhere you can also find bargains at John Lewis, Argos, LOOKFANTASTIC and more. It's expected to be one of the biggest Black Friday sales ever.

Read more: The Best Black Friday Deals Picked by Shopping Experts

Why you can trust us to find you the best deals

What makes Indie Best different? Our team of shopping experts have been covering Black Friday and other major sales for years, so they know how to spot the good deals from the bad.

You can rest assured that we only recommend tested products and deals from brands we trust. This means we offer genuine discounts on products we think you'll love as much as we do.

To help you shop smarter and save more this Black Friday, we've put together a list of shopping tips using everything we've learned from past sales.

Steve HogartyNovember 26, 2024 12:30

Goodbye for now!

That's it from me today. We'll be back tomorrow morning with more updates and deals. But until then, you can check out the team's Black Friday highlights in our Black Friday Shopping Guide (think of it as your Black Friday cheat sheet). Alternatively, you can take a look at one of the following: Find great deals on top-rated purchases from beauty, technology, air fryers, mattresses and more with our dedicated deal guides.

Lois BorniNovember 27, 2024 23:59

$50 off Dyson Airstraight Straightener

Since the launch of the Dyson Airwrap, the genius of vacuum cleaners has become even stronger in the hair tool sector. One of their newest launches, the airstraight, has had its price reduced by $50, and although she hasn't yet tried it herself, The Independents e-commerce editor Eva Waite-Taylor, who was able to provide a first-impressions review, reports excellent results.

Dyson Pollution Corrector: Now 399.99, up from 499.99, Boots.com (Dyson/The Independent)

As the name suggests, air straightening uses air, rather than heat, to style hair when it is wet, reducing the chance of damage. Eva said that when she got her hands on the tool, she likened it to the look of her hair after her hairdresser had blow-dried it into a straight style. Even thick and heavy hair feels light and healthy, and the finish feels much more natural. Now you can get 50% off the price.

What's more, our senior ecommerce writer Daisy discovered a rare deal on the cult Dyson Airwrap shell in the article below.

Lois BonnieNovember 27, 2024 23:40

Highlights of the massive Curry's Black Friday sale

If you're looking to save money on a Shark vacuum cleaner, a laptop or a new 4K OLED TV, Currys is a must-visit destination. Coffee lovers, we've got a deal on a tried-and-true coffee machine, bringing the price down to under $60.

Bosch My Way 2 Coffee Machine Tassimo with Brita Filter: Was 99.99, now 59.99, Currys.co.uk (Currys)

Despite its affordable price, this Tassimo machine has many of the features you'd find in more expensive coffee machines, IndyBest reviewer Zoe said while testing the My Way model. Equipped with an LED display, it is equipped with a Britta water filter and buttons on the front allow you to easily adjust the temperature, volume and strength of the coffee, and can be set to remember your four favorite beverages, Zoe explained.

Lois BonnieNovember 27, 2024 23:20

There are almost 30% of Ghd original hair stylers.

Ghd is a hair tool legend thanks to its cutting-edge technology and variety of tools, from the Helios hair dryer to the OG hair straightener (still the best, according to beauty writer Maisie Bovingdon). Are you looking for one of the best tools in the industry at an affordable price? Good luck to you.

(Maisie Bovingdon)

In her review, Maisie named the Original Hair Styler the best overall. I've been using ghd's Original Styler Straightener since it launched in 2001, and although it's had a few modifications over the years, it's safe to say that this straightener is durable, holds its style over time, and holds its style for hours. A great choice despite the wet weather.

Lois BonnieNovember 27, 2024 23:00

The best Black Friday travel deals of 2024

Have you ever dreamed of hopping on a plane and taking a vacation to a European city? Or sunbathing at a resort by the pool? Black Friday discounts allow you to save hundreds on hotel stays, flights and all-inclusive package holidays with deals from British Airways, Eurostar, Jet2holidays, Royal Caribbean and more. You'll save pounds.

Travel writer Natalie has laid out everything you need to know about travel Black Friday sales below.

Lois BonnieNovember 27, 2024 22:40

Why is it called Black Friday?

The first use of Black Friday dates back to the 50s in Philadelphia. There, local police departments coined the term to describe the city's massive traffic jams, overcrowded roads and crowded stores the day after Thanksgiving.

It wasn't until the 1980s that the phrase spread across the United States and was used as a marketing strategy to promote consumer events and encourage sales. It was then distributed as a reference to the store's financial position, going from deficit to surplus as profits increased.

Since then, it has become one of the biggest shopping events on the calendar, not only in the US, but also in the UK and other parts of the world.

What was once a one-day sale has now evolved into a huge four-day sale, in some cases spanning the entire month of November, with deals on tech, beauty, appliances, fashion, toys and more. .

Lois BonnieNovember 27, 2024 22:20

Dysons Black Friday specials are now available. We have carefully selected the best products.

With discounts of up to 200, Dyson says its Black Friday deals are its best of the year. You can also find great discounts at leading retailers, from Currys and Boots to AO and Argos.

The deal on cult favorite Dyson Airwrap has been slashed to 80 (now 399.99, Boots.com). Meanwhile, the popular V8 vacuum cleaner is discounted by 130 (now 199, Currys.co.uk).

Lois BonnieNovember 27, 2024 22:00

Pandora Black Friday sale has begun

The Pandoras sale began on Sunday, November 24, with up to 30% off select jewelery including cult charms, pendant necklaces, rings, studs and more from the Essence line, Pave Collection and Moments Collection. Even better, the sale is the perfect time for Christmas gift shopping.

Pandora glow-in-the-dark firefly hanging charm: past 60 years old, now 48 years old, Pandora.net (Pandora)

You can get 20% off the TikTok viral glow-in-the-dark firefly hanging charm in the Pandoras Black Friday sale. Hand-finished in sterling silver, this firefly charm features a round luminous glass (appears white during the day and milky white at night) that recharges when exposed to sunlight or UV light. Meanwhile, the second silver disc has You light up my life written on it.

Lois BonnieNovember 27, 2024 21:40

Best iPad Black Friday deals on Pro, Air, Mini

Here are some deals on the Apple iPad (2021) that will save you over $100.

Apple iPad, 9th Generation, 2021: Was 369, Now 259, Very.co.uk (Amazon)

The 9th generation iPad, released in 2021, is a fast and powerful tablet with a great screen and full-sound stereo speakers. It's also compatible with Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, providing added functionality for anyone looking to stay productive on the go. With 110 off, the iPad is now in its place. Lowest price ever.

Lois BonnieNovember 27, 2024 21:20

