Britain's best new Christmas and winter attractions | Christmas and New Year's Holidays





light trails

This year there are many avenues of light to brighten the winter gloom. Northern Light is an immersive light and sound show held at the Slieve Donard Hotel in Newcastle, County Down, featuring projections reminiscent of the North Pole, ice caves, stars and the Northern Lights (35 adults/22 children). Cornwalls Eden Project offers a new theatrical experience and carousel (38 adults/12 children, select evenings until 5 January), as well as an immersive light show that transports visitors to a Christmas party. . Christmas at Westonbirt, Gloucestershire's National Arboretum, was designed by the creators of the light trail at Christmas at Kew. Expect neon trees, glowing birds, a tunnel of lights and a Christmas village (18 adults/12 children, November 29 to December 31).

Easy walk at Westonbirt Arboretum, Gloucestershires. Photo: Richard Horton

The Ancient Forest Twi-Lights experience at Landmark Forest Adventure Park near Aviemore in the Highlands is a 1km walk through pine trees. This includes a trip to the Red Squirrel treetops, 8m high in the tree canopy, with views of the lighted forest below (15 adults/10 children, currently open on weekends, Christmas holidays and 2 (open during midterms). Wilderspool Woods, an ancient woodland area next to Manchester's Trafford Center, is hosting a family-oriented Christmas trail with a pop-up from street food hub Freight Island (11 adults/9 children, 36 families 2+2, until 2 January). operates. ). More contemplative is the Environmental Lighting Festival at the 18th-century naturalist Gilbert Whites House in Hampshire, which features low-level, renewable lighting powered by solar power to minimize the impact on nocturnal wildlife, and displays by local artists. Installation (12.50 adults/9 children, Thursday-Saturday until December 21).

SaunaSlomo Floating Sauna recently opened on the Isle of Wight.

Saunas have been popping up all over the UK over the past few years, from city centers to the coast. The most recent is Wyld Sauna, a floating sauna in Princes Dock, Liverpool, which opened on 23 November. The Finnish-style coal-fired sauna has space for 30 people and you can take an ice bath, a cold shower or brave a swim from the dock (hourly from 7pm). Slomo Floating Sauna also opened at Tapnell Farm on the Isle of Wight this month. Facilities include two wood-burning saunas, a lake, plunge tank for dips and a lounge area with fire pit (20 per hour). Next month, Tiptoe Retreat opens at Tiptoe Farm in Northumberland. Two luxury wooden cabins with wood burning stoves and outdoor copper baths share a mirror-covered woodland sauna (390 for two nights, each cabin sleeps two).

Ice Rink I went ice skating at Manchester Courts Club. Photo: Becca Middleton/Memphis Medium

This year's pop-up ice rink features some magical settings, including Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire. The Great Skate is a covered skating rink located in Blenheims Great Court. Other festive events include the palace's Neverland display, light walks in the gardens and a Christmas market (45-minute skating for 15 adults/10 children until January 1). The new rink at Another Place, The Lake, a hotel in Cumbria, is equally spectacular. The links overlook Ullswater and are open to hotel guests and visitors. Skaters can swim in the lake, use the sauna and hot tub, drink mulled wine and shop at the weekend market (13 adults/10 children skate in 45 minutes from December 1 to January 4). rode). Manchester's social hub, Courts Club, opened earlier this year and has been transformed into this season's Winter Assembly, complete with an ice rink, chalet oke (cabin karaoke!), festive films, bratwurst, hot chocolate (skating) and more. . 16 adults/14 children (45 minutes until January 5). Gateshead has a new covered outdoor rink at the MetroCentre. Beginners can book a four-week skating course (until January 5th for 45 minutes of skating at 12.40 adults/9.90 children).

Other activitiesThe Snow Windows Trail opens in Southampton this week.

Cairngorm Bothies, near Ballater in Aberdeenshire, offers guided stargazing, Lost Loch Spirits and locally made stobies (45s, under 12s free, select Fridays 7-10pm). We have started a Star Bathing Party that includes: March). Alpine Coaster opens this autumn at the Midlothian Snowsports Center near Edinburgh. It's a 980-metre ride with a 360-degree helix, 74-metre drop, and a maximum speed of 28 mph (7 spins or 19 triples, open on weekends). Southampton has family walks through the city The Snow Windows Trail features 20 snowscapes to discover on the North and South Pole routes, with clues to solve along the way and prizes at the end (free, November 29 to December 31).

pastime

The Polar Express train is coming to Wales for the first time this winter. Based on the book and film, there will be a live show of singing, dancing and a visit from Santa aboard the Vale of Rheidol Railway's steam train from Aberystwyth to Devils Bridge (37.95 from 30 November to 24 December). St Peters Square hosts the Brighton Winter Fayre in December. It features a Santa grotto, craft workshops, party nights, festive films, a maker market and live music (free entry, December 5-8, 12-15 and 19-22). Winters of the World is a pop-up party venue in Finsbury Square, London, featuring games (Eistock and Jingle Bowls). DJ and aprs-ski band; Food such as smash burgers, steak frites, donburi bowls, and winter cocktails (December 2-20).

Heritage and Culture Snowmen feature on the Wild in Art trail in Staines-upon-Thames. Photo: Stefan Jakubowski/Daniel Graves Photography

National Trust properties across England and Wales include Powis Castle (adult 15s/child 7.50, until January 5), which this year presents a Dickensian Christmas inspired by A Christmas Carol; Buckland Abbey in Devon, celebrating the Viking Nativity (adult 15/child 7.50, 30 November – 31 December); Christmas at Nymans, West Sussex, inspired by The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (Adults 18/Children 9 to 5 January). Wild in Art is running four free outdoor sculpture walks across the UK this winter. Penguins around Fleet Street in London; The Snowman at Staines-upon-Thames in Surrey; Elmer and the other elephants of Doncaster (free, various dates).

Christmas Village Enjoy mulled wine at the wonderfully festive Christmas Village

In Cambridge, Parkers Piece common is being transformed into a Christmas village. There are Christmas market chalet huts and street food stalls, as well as an alpine hut bar with ski gondola booths and teepees. You'll also find a heated dome next to the ice rink, a front yard terrace with curling lanes and other activities, and a Christmas tree maze (free admission, some paid activities, until January 5). The Fabulously Festive Christmas Village at Surrey's Hurtwood Park Polo Country Club features market stalls, an April ski bar, fairground rides, an ice rink and a visit from Santa (from 12.50pm). (until the 5th of the month) is also possible.

Food and DrinkAlpine Tipi at Hare & Hounds in Cumbria.

Edinburgh has a pop-up Polar Ice Bar with tables, chairs and glasses made of ice, as well as a carved ice wall and sculptures. Temperatures are chilly at -8C, but guests are provided with jackets and gloves (starting January 14, cocktails included, until January 4). Some of the East of England pubs in the Chestnut collection have winter gardens. The newest hotel is the Lifeboat Inn in Thornham, Norfolk, which offers guests blankets, faux fur, hot water bottles and a menu of tartiflette pizza, smoked balkwort and pretzels. The Hare & Hounds, a country pub near Windermere in Cumbria, has an Alpine chalet-themed tipi in the garden for parties and offers fondue, Christmas dinner and mulled wine (from 45 per person, groups of 4 or more, available on select dates). Provides: december).

