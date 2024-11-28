UK medicines watchdog warns 18 people may have died from weight-loss injections





Medical experts have warned of the potentially dangerous side effects of weight loss injections, which have led to 18 deaths over the past four years, ITV News health correspondent Rebecca Barry reports.

ITV News has discovered that Britain's drugs regulator has been alerted to 18 deaths suspected to be linked to weight-loss injections over the past four years.

Deaths while using the drugs semaglutide, liraglutide and tirzepatide for weight management were reported to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) between June 2020 and November 2024.

Of these, 10 used the drug solely for weight loss purposes, and 8 used it for weight loss in conjunction with diabetes treatment.

Lorna Edgar. Credit: ITV News

Lorna Edgar bought weight loss injections online from a registered pharmacy.

Within three weeks, she lost one stone but suffered serious side effects.

“I felt like there was a car crash inside me,” she told ITV News. “I just fell on the bathroom floor.” I was screaming and couldn't move.

She developed pancreatitis, a potentially fatal disease that causes inflammation of the pancreas, and spent five days in hospital and months of recovery.

I couldn't walk, stay in bed, drive, go down stairs, go to the bathroom or take my kids to school, she recalled.

Mr Edgar had to have his gallbladder removed and now lives with chronic intestinal problems.

People think it's a miracle injection and you get slimmer. I don't think people really realize that it can cause long-term illness, she said.

ITV News obtained the figure for 18 deaths from Yellow Card data for England. Yellow Card Data is a scheme that allows healthcare professionals and members of the public to report safety concerns about medicines to the MHRA.

It does not necessarily mean that a reported adverse event or death was caused by the drug, only that there is a suspected link.

All medications carry potential risks of side effects, and weight loss medications are no exception.

The most common risk, affecting more than 1 in 10 patients, is gastrointestinal problems such as vomiting and diarrhea.

However, there are also less common and more serious side effects, such as gallbladder disorders and pancreatitis.

In October 2024, the MHRA published guidance telling doctors to look out for signs that patients are misusing these drugs.

Doctors and medical experts have urged patients to be warned of possible side effects.

Dr. Vicki Price. Credit: ITV News

Dr Vicky Price, an A&E consultant based in Merseyside, regularly treats people suffering from complications related to obesity medications.

“Most of the patients I saw were from online pharmacies,” she said. “But I also treated someone I saved from someone in a plastic bag in a parking lot.

Drugs purchased on the black market that have not been rigorously tested for safety pose additional risks.

Paige Roberts, 24, paid $80 for four prefilled syringes.

She injected herself into the stomach and the next morning she started vomiting and shaking. It took three days for her family to take her to the hospital.

“I think I injected poison into my body.”

She told ITV News: “It was the scariest thing I've ever experienced in my life.

ITV News sent Paige's syringe to a lab for testing.

The results confirmed that it contained semaglutide, a weight loss drug that should only be prescribed by a registered healthcare professional.

Dr Stephen Childs, senior lecturer in pharmaceutical chemistry at the University of Sunderland, said: “Taking medicines that have not been quality controlled can lead to more dangerous side effects.”

Paige Roberts. Credit: ITV News

Anyone producing these drugs in a DIY setting is trying to maximize profits and cut costs, so I would be very surprised if they did their due diligence to perform all the necessary testing.

Injecting substances directly into the body risks introducing pathogens that can cause mild irritation, inflammation, toxic effects, fever, etc.

Health experts say the benefits of these drugs outweigh the risks when used appropriately for obesity or type 2 diabetes.

However, this is not the case if used without proper regulation and medical guidance.

“This is not a product you should take if you simply want to lose weight.”

Professor Stephen Powis, National Medical Director for NHS England, told ITV News the drug is a valuable intervention for people with obesity.

But these are drugs,” he said. “These are prescribed medications and like all medications, they have side effects. If you want to look better and be healthy, you shouldn't take it just to lose a few pounds. This should only target those who will benefit.

What did the drug manufacturers say?

A spokesperson for Lilly, the company that makes Mounjaro, the brand name for Tirzepatide, told ITV News: Patient safety is Lilly's top priority.

“Regulators conduct extensive, independent assessments of the benefits and risks of every new drug, and Lilly is committed to continuously monitoring, evaluating and reporting safety data to ensure that regulators and prescribers have access to the most up-to-date information.

“Lilly is also conducting ongoing clinical studies of tirzepatide. As part of the regulatory process, the information provided to patients through patient information leaflets is agreed with the regulator.

“This information is provided in every pack to help patients understand how to use the medicine and any potential side effects.

“We take all reports of patient safety very seriously and investigate and report information in accordance with global regulatory requirements and the UK MHRA Yellow Card adverse event reporting process.

“If you experience any side effects when taking Lilly medication, you should consult your doctor or other healthcare professional.

Novo Nordisk, the company that makes Wegovy and Saxenda, the brand names for semaglutide and liraglutide, told ITV News: Patient safety is of the utmost importance to Novo Nordisk. We continue to collect safety data on marketed GLP-1 RA medicines and work closely with authorities to ensure patient safety.

“As part of this work, we actively monitor reports of adverse drug reactions through regular pharmacovigilance, ensuring that patients take these drugs only for the approved indications and under the strict supervision of a healthcare professional who can advise them on potential side effects. We recommend taking it.

“Treatment decisions should be made in conjunction with a health care provider who can assess the appropriateness of GLP-1 drug use based on an evaluation of the patient’s individual medical profile.

“GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs) have been used to treat type 2 diabetes (T2D) for more than 15 years, including Novo Nordisk GLP-1 RAs, such as semaglutide and liraglutide, which have been on the market for more than 2 years. Product includes 10 years.

“Semaglutide has been extensively tested through a robust clinical development program, real-world evidence studies, and cumulative exposure of more than 9.5 million patient-years.

“In completed clinical studies conducted by Novo Nordisk, a total of more than 25,000 participants received injectable semaglutide (Ozempic) for type 2 diabetes, oral semaglutide (Rybelsus) for type 2 diabetes, weight management and cardiovascular risk. Exposure to semaglutide injection (Wegovy) for reduction.

