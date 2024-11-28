UK visa requirements for Colombian nationals have been reopened.





In a statement on changes to immigration rules published yesterday (26 November 2024), the UK government confirmed that, with immediate effect, Colombian nationals traveling to the UK will require a visa.

Visa requirements will be reimposed after they were lifted in November 2022, following a significant increase in the number of Colombian visitors traveling to the UK for purposes not permitted under residence, employment or visitor immigration rules. Apply for asylum in the UK.

The new visa requirements will allow the Home Office to assess individuals against the requirements of immigration rules before granting them permission to visit or transit through the UK. This also means that if the Home Office is not satisfied that an individual meets these requirements, their visitor visa application may be refused and the individual will not be permitted to enter the UK.

As a result of these changes, immigration regulations are also being revised as follows:

Colombia is removed from the list of countries eligible to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) for travel to the UK. Colombian nationals also require an Airside Direct Transit Visa (DATV) when traveling on airside transit. Airside transit passengers are passengers who do not need to transit through airports and do not need to cross the UK border. Transition period applies until December 24, 2024

The introduction of the visa requirement will include a transition period during which Colombian nationals will be able to travel to the UK without a visa if they held a confirmed travel booking prior to the introduction. This transition period will last 28 days from the date of introduction and will end at 15:00 GMT on 24 December 2024.

During this period, Colombian nationals holding a confirmed travel booking at the time of introduction for travel to the UK within the 28-day transition period will not be required to obtain a visitor visa prior to travel.

Colombian nationals with confirmed bookings for travel to the UK after the end of the transition period will need to obtain a visa prior to travel.

If you amend the travel date of a confirmed booking to an earlier date that falls within the transition period, you will still need a visa.

This transition period will prevent operational difficulties and overall unfairness, and ensure that people who made travel arrangements prior to this announcement do not lose their money. That period (28 days) was chosen to give those affected sufficient time to apply for and receive a visa. Our current customer service standard processing time for visitor visas is 3 weeks.

Find out more about the UK Standard Visit Visa.

Colombian nationals planning to travel to the UK should be aware of visa requirements and permitted activities.

A standard visitor visa allows foreigners to come to the UK for short-term visits, usually for up to six months at a time. This visa is for tourism, business, short-term studies and other permitted activities.

If you are unsure about the visa application process, it is recommended that you seek advice from a qualified immigration adviser. If you need assistance submitting a new application, Smith Stone Walters can help. Contact us today to speak to an immigration advisor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://smithstonewalters.com/news/uk-visa-requirement-reimposed-for-colombian-nationals The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos