Parts of the United States could get a glimpse of the Northern Lights this Thanksgiving





Although Thanksgiving may be cool and rainy in many parts of the country, solar storms could offer a glimpse of the Northern Lights to some in the United States.

Minor to moderate geomagnetic storms are likely Thursday and Friday, thanks to a filament flare Monday, during which the sun projected a cloud of high-energy plasma toward Earth, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

This eruption now raises the possibility that the U.S. night sky will light up green, red and purple for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The brightness of the auroras and how long they stay in the sky depends on the strength of the solar storms and whether they reach G1 or G2 conditions, NOAA meteorologist Mike Bettwy said in an email .

“This is not expected to be a widespread event and will likely only last for short intervals and could be quite weak in affected areas,” Bettwy said.

People in states like Washington, Montana, the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Maine are about to see the Northern Lights this holiday weekend, and those in northern Idaho, Wyoming, New York, Vermont and New Hampshire have a chance. also see the Northern Lights, according to NOAA.

The Northern Lights are most likely to be visible Thursday evening through Friday morning, when NOAA experts predict minor (G1) and moderate (G2) geomagnetic storms, although it is unclear exactly when and where the sky will light up.

Viewers hoping to get a glimpse can follow the latest activities and forecasts on NOAA's Aurora Dashboard. It also offers short-term forecasts of the Northern Lights, including maps showing where they will be visible and tools to estimate their intensity.

Clear conditions are best for peeking at bright lights. Cloudy areas will likely limit viewing opportunities over much of the Northeast and New England, as well as near the Great Lakes, Bettwy said.

Unlike the stronger solar storms that gave many Americans views of the Northern Lights earlier this year, Bettwy said major disruptions to communications systems in the country should not be expected this time – this, unless the storms turn out to be more severe than expected. .

The northern lights, or aurora borealis, are usually only visible at high altitudes, but sufficiently intense solar storms can make them visible in areas much further south than normal.

These solar storms occur when coronal mass ejections, or solar flares, send giant clouds of plasma into space. When these plasma clouds are aimed toward Earth, the plumes of charged particles break up in the planet's magnetic field and interact with atoms and molecules in the upper atmosphere, creating radiant auroras.

The sun goes through activity cycles of about 11 years, from minimum to maximum. According to NOAA, it's gearing up to peak next July, which is why there have been several occasions this year when the Northern Lights have been visible this far south.

