Chip Supplier Stocks Jump as U.S. Considers Easing China Restrictions





An ASML icon is displayed on a circuit board, alongside the flags of the United States and China, in this illustrative photo taken in Brussels, Belgium, on January 4, 2024.

Jonathan Raa | Nuphoto | Getty Images

Shares of the world's leading semiconductor equipment companies jumped Thursday after a report that the United States was considering sanctions against China's chip industry that do not match previous proposals.

ASML was around 3.6% higher in early European trading. Tokyo Electron was up more than 6% in Japan, where it trades.

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that Washington was considering new measures to restrict sales of semiconductor equipment and artificial intelligence memory chips to China, but that the new rules may not match previous proposals considered stricter.

The U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Bloomberg report.

The United States is now considering adding fewer suppliers to Chinese tech giant Huawei to an export blacklist known as the Entity List. According to the report, one key Chinese company that will not be added is ChangXin Memory Technologies, a memory company and potential rival to companies like SK Hynix and Samsung.

Analysts at Jefferies said ASML had previously guided for a 30% drop in revenue from China next year. The exclusion of this company could mean that ASML's sales in China “will decline less than expected next year”, Jefferies said on Thursday.

ASML has been caught in the crosshairs of the US-China technology battle over semiconductors due to the Dutch company's critical position in the chip supply chain.

ASML produces a machine that chipmakers need to make the most advanced semiconductors. These machines have not yet been exported to China due to various export controls. More recently, the Dutch and US governments have imposed restrictions that make it more difficult for ASML to export some of its less advanced machines to China.

The company sells its machines to “fabs” or factories that actually make chips like TSMC of Taiwan as well as SMIC of China. Any rule that affects demand or directly targets semiconductor manufacturers will negatively impact ASML.

The Bloomberg report suggests that other sanctions being considered would target Chinese companies making semiconductor manufacturing equipment, rather than the factories that actually make the chips. It's also a positive for ASML and other foreign semiconductor equipment companies that sell to manufacturing plants.

