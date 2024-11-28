Reddit surpasses X in popularity of UK social media platform | reddit





US online discussion platform Reddit has overtaken X to become the fifth most popular social media platform in the UK, according to the communications watchdog.

Ofcom said Reddit, where users post to discussion threads within topic-based communities, was visited by 22.9 million UK adults in May this year, compared to 22.1 million visits by X.

These figures make Reddit the fastest-growing large social media platform in the UK, representing growth of 47% over the same period in 2023. This leap takes Reddit to fifth place in the UK social media platform rankings, ahead of LinkedIn and X. YouTube has now surpassed Facebook to take first place, reaching more than 44 million adults.

Reddit, known for its dedicated user base who refer to each other as Reddittors, appears to have received a boost from Google's search engine update this year.

Farhad Divecha, managing director of AccuraCast, a UK-based digital marketing agency, said: “Google’s latest algorithm update in the first half of 2024 saw a significant improvement in Reddit’s organic search traffic. I think that probably contributed a lot.

Ofcom also speculated that the change may have been caused by third-party apps changing the way they access content, forcing users of those apps to switch to the Reddit site. The watchdog also flagged Reddit's promotion of a stock market listing in March this year.

X's popularity has also fallen over the same period, with reach falling 8% since May last year, according to Ofcom. X has been criticized for its content moderation standards since it was acquired by Elon Musk in 2022, but it is also facing competition from X's rival Threads, launched by Mark Zuckerbergs Meta from July 2023.

Ofcom figures published in the watchdog's annual report on the country's digital habits found that four in ten UK adults said they had come across misinformation or deepfakes, with the majority of these cases occurring online.

The misinformation survey, based on a poll of more than 4,000 British adults, found that three in ten adults believe there is a single group that collectively controls the world, while the same number believe there is significant evidence of election fraud in the UK. It turns out that there is. uk.

The regulator also found that a third of UK adults were not confident in determining whether an image, audio or video was created by artificial intelligence.

