Jasmine Goode and Melissa Marie from The Valley get engaged in Italy

Jasmine Goode and Melissa Marie of The Valley are engaged after four years of dating, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

Goode and Marie both proposed within days of each other during a romantic getaway to Italy.

“It was really crazy because we had both been thinking about getting engaged and looking at rings for a while now. We were just trying to find the right time and place to do it,” Goode exclusively tells Us Weekly of his initial plan to surprise Marie. “Before I could even propose to her, she surprised me, which blew me away. [by].”

While Goode considered popping the question, it was Marie who caught her partner off guard with a proposal of her own.

“We didn’t want anything to be too crazy. We wanted it to be intimate and memorable. But the only thing I said was that my dream would be something in Europe,” Marie recalls. “Once [we booked our tickets for] Mallorca, I was like, 'Oh, I think she might try to use this opportunity to propose.' But I wanted to make her a special proposal because she deserves it. It wasn't just about what I wanted.

Marie specifically wanted this special moment to take place at Lake Como, adding, “I was like, 'OK, this couldn't be more perfect because she loves being here.' .. We went to this place called Villa Monastero; This is one of the most beautiful villas and gardens around Lake Como. Just walk around and look at the beautiful water. I even found this place famous for its best views and sunsets.

Goode had no idea what was going to happen once they reached their destination.

“I thought we were just going to take a photo or a TikTok. But then she got down on her knees,” she revealed. “Then the next day I kept thinking, 'I hope she doesn't think I don't have a ring for her.' But my plan was still to fail. So I was trying to figure out how to keep this a secret for a day.

The reality TV star had to pretend she “didn't have a ring” for Marie so she could pull off her own surprise. As they celebrate this milestone, Goode and Marie look to the future.

“Honestly, we both want to start a family very soon. This is our main objective. We both want to be moms and for us, we want to make sure we're married first. It’s something that means a lot to our family,” Goode said. “So we wanted to get started on that. It was good.

The engagement getaway was a nice break for Goode and Marie after filming Season 2 of Bravo's The Valley.

“We've been so busy with the show and with life. [Now we] I finally had time to slow down and find our rings, so it all made sense. I would have done it a year or two years ago, in retrospect, but I'm still grateful,” Marie added before sharing the moment she knew Goode was The One. “I knew because I moved from New Jersey to Los Angeles when we started dating. We went on a few dates and I was still supposed to stay in LA for about three weeks. After a date or two, I decided to stay a little longer and ended up moving. It was just natural and easy to be with her.

For Goode, that realization came even earlier, when she told Us: “By the time I met her years ago, we were just friends. I knew she would always be my wife, I just didn't know how. She was dating someone, but then we started dating, and there was just a moment where I was like, “That's the one.” I remember telling someone I was going to marry Melissa. I just didn't know when, but I knew it was going to happen.

The couple have already shared the exciting news with their The Valley costars.

“It's so funny because I had Brittany [Cartwright]Kristen [Doute] and Zack [Wickham] wondering if I've ever done it. But we shared it with them. They are so excited and I love the support they have all given,” noted Goode.

Marie was overwhelmed by the help from their entire group of friends. “We talked to Zack about rings, and he also went shopping with Jasmine. I would say Kristen too because [she knew it was coming] so she waits impatiently. Luke [Broderick] I also sent myself little things to help me.

Bravo viewers can even expect to get a glimpse of the ring shopping process on the upcoming season of The Valley.

“You'll see in the upcoming season that we've been shopping together as well,” Marie explained before Goode added, “People will see more of Melissa this season. So I'm really excited for people to see us together in our element.

Marie appreciated having the chance to show her love for Goode on screen, adding: “This year I was in a lot more trouble. So I'm excited for everyone to see it too and showcase our relationship to the world.

There's even a chance that Goode and Marie's wedding will be featured on the show.

“It’s something I would do. You sign up to do the show to open your life to exposure,” Goode said. We while Marie confirmed that she would also be “open” to the possibility.

With reporting by Amanda Williams

