



WASHINGTON Today, the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned 21 security and cabinet officials aligned with Nicolas Maduro. These individuals are sanctioned pursuant to Executive Order (EO) 13692, as amended, for being current or former officials of the Government of Venezuela. They supported and carried out Maduro's orders to repress civil society in his efforts to fraudulently declare himself the winner of the July 28 Venezuelan presidential election, thereby ignoring the will of the overwhelming majority of Venezuelan voters who elected Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as next president.

After the elections, Venezuelan security forces arbitrarily arrested democratic opposition supporters en masse, violently suppressed protests, and denied some individuals the right to peacefully assemble without reprisals. These tactics also included issuing an unwarranted arrest warrant for President-elect Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, resulting in his departure from Venezuela.

The repressive actions of Maduro and his representatives following the Venezuelan presidential election are a desperate attempt to silence citizens, said Bradley T. Smith, Acting Treasury Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence. The United States will continue to shine a spotlight on those who seek to use violence and intimidation to undermine democratic governance and the legitimate exercise of free expression.

At the same time, the State Department is taking steps to impose new visa restrictions under Presidential Proclamation 9931 on Maduro-aligned individuals who have undermined the electoral process in Venezuela and/or are responsible for acts of repression. Through these actions, nearly 2,000 individuals have been identified to date as being subject to visa restrictions due to their role in undermining democracy, engaging in significant corruption, or violating the human rights of the Venezuelan people.

VENEZUELAN MILITARY OFFICIALS and POLICE

Those sanctioned today are senior Venezuelan officials, including the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB), the Bolivarian National Police (BNP), the Bolivarian Militia, the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN), and the General Directorate of military counter-espionage (DGCIM). These individuals are designated pursuant to EO 13692, Blocking of Property and Suspension of Entry of Certain Persons Contributing to the Situation in Venezuela, as amended, as current or former officials of the Government of Venezuela.

GNB officials

The GNB led the violent repression that followed the elections. GNB members used their firearms to repress protesters, arrest and beat minors, and carry out arbitrary detentions. The GNB was deployed to control protests, sometimes taking a leading role beyond the responsibilities assigned to it by the Constitution. The GNB failed to prevent non-state armed groups from harassing and attacking protesters on July 30. Many of the officials designated today are leaders of the GNB's military districts and operational zones, known as Strategic Regions for Integral Defense (REDI) and operational zones. of Integral Defense (ZODI).

Dilio Guillermo Rodriguez Diaz is a Commander of Capital REDI. Previously, he was commander of Capital 81 of ZODI and rector of the Bolivarian Military University. José Yunior Herrera Duarte has served as Chief of Zone Command No. 51 of the GNB since 2022. Carlos Eduardo Aigster Villamizar has served as Commander and Major General of ZODI Miranda State since 2023. He also served as Commander of the Zone Command GNB No. 62 in Bolivar. State. Jesus Rafael Villamizar Gomez has been Central Commander of REDI since 2024. Previously, he served as Commander of La Guaira ZODI and Chief of the Presidential Honor Guard. He is suspected of personal enrichment while he was employed as a senior Venezuelan official. Angel Daniel Balestrini Jaramillo was previously commander of ZODI Aragua. Pablo Ernesto Lizano Colmenter was previously commander of ZODI Carabobo. Luis Gerardo Reyes Rivero was previously Commander and Major General of the Yaracuy ZODI. Jose Alfredo Rivera Bastardo has served as GNB Services Director for the Internal Law Enforcement Division since 2024. He was previously the ZODI Falcon Commander. Alberto Alexander Matheus Melendez has been director of the GNB Logistics Division since 2024. He was previously head of Venezuela's National Anti-Drug Command. Jesus Ramon Fernández Alayon is the GNB Director of Operational Readiness. He also previously held the positions of Head of the Coastal Surveillance Command and Commander of the GNB Command Area in Lara. BNP, SEBIN, DGCIM and militia officials

Venezuela's large security apparatus also contributed to post-election violence. The BNP is a Venezuelan security agency responsible for harassment and arbitrary detentions, including of minors, and in response to protests against official information on electoral results released by the current president of the Venezuelan National Electoral Council. SEBIN arrested journalists who covered the electoral process, repression and abuse of power. In addition, the Bolivarian Militia is a special corps composed of military reserves and territorial militias whose purpose is to support the Venezuelan armed forces.

Ruben Dario Santiago Servigna has been brigadier general of the BNP since 2023. He is also the officer in charge at the national level of the implementation of the electoral citizen security operation. Alexis José Rodriguez Cabello is the director of SEBIN. He is the cousin of Maduro's Minister of the Interior, Justice and Peace, Diosdado Cabello Rondon, sanctioned by OFAC since 2018. Javier José Marcana Tabata is the head of the DGCIM and the honor guard presidential. Orlando Ramon Romero Bolivar has commanded the Bolivarian Militia since 2024. He also previously served as REDI Central Commander. VENEZUELAN OFFICIALS FROM VARIOUS MINISTRIES

The following individuals are officials from various Maduro-aligned ministries responsible for executing policies supporting undemocratic acts. These individuals are designated today pursuant to EO 13692, Blocking of Property and Suspension of Entry of Certain Persons Contributing to the Situation in Venezuela, as amended, as current or former officials of the Government of Venezuela.

Anibal Eduardo Coronado Millan has been Minister of Maduro's Office of the President since April 2024 and Controller of Government Performance of Maduro's Office of the President. He is also head of government of the island territory of Francisco de Miranda. Previously, he served in the Presidential Honor Guard. Maduro's office of president enforced Maduro's directive to commit electoral fraud, repress Venezuelans, and continue undemocratic acts. William Alfredo Castillo Bolle has served as Maduro's vice minister for anti-blockade policies in the Venezuelan Ministry of Economy, Finance and Foreign Trade since 2022. Ricardo Jose Menendez Prieto is Maduro's vice president for planning in the office of the vice-president since 2022. 2014. He previously served as Minister of Higher Education, Minister of Industry and Minister of Science, Technology and Intermediate Industry. Freddy Alfred Nazaret Nanez Contreras is Maduros, Minister of Popular Power for Communication and Sectoral Vice President of Communication, Culture and Tourism. He was sectoral vice-president for communication and culture and minister of communication and information. Previously, he served as president of Venezuelan National Television. Daniella Desiree Cabello Contreras has served as Maduros President of the Venezuelan Export Promotion Agency since September 2024. The Venezuelan Export Promotion Agency is responsible for diversifying Venezuelan exports and jointly drafting the Unified Protocol for Non-Oil Exports and Related Activities , which creates a single payment for Venezuela's exports. She was previously president of Venezuela's Country Brand Foundation and reported directly to Maduro's executive vice president, Delcy Eloina Rodriguez Gomez, sanctioned by OFAC since 2018. She is also the daughter of Diosdado Cabello Rondon. Julio Jose Garcia Zerpa has served as Maduro's Minister of Corrections since 2024. Previously, he was a Tachira state deputy and serves as first vice president of the Maduro-aligned National Assembly (AN) Finance Commission . Many opposition figures and other political prisoners are also unjustly imprisoned. Venezuelan prisons have been criticized for depriving prisoners of their freedoms, critical overcrowding, procedural delays, and neglect. In June, inmates in Venezuela's prisons went on a hunger strike, demanding humanitarian measures and their transfer to facilities closer to their loved ones or where they were previously held. America Valentina Perez Davila served as second vice-president of the AN. The AN supported Maduro's fraudulent claim of victory in the July 28 presidential election. IMPLICATIONS OF SANCTIONS

As a result of today's action, all property and interests in the property of the designated persons described above and any entity owned directly or indirectly by them, 50 percent or more, individually or with d Other blocked persons, who are in the United States or in the possession or control of American persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. Unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or exempted, OFAC regulations generally prohibit all transactions by U.S. persons or within (or in transit) of the United States that involve property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons.

Additionally, financial institutions and other individuals that engage in certain transactions or activities with sanctioned entities and individuals may be subject to sanctions or enforcement action. Prohibitions include making any contribution or supply of funds, goods or services by, to or for the benefit of any designated person, or receiving any contribution or supply of funds, goods or services from 'such a person.

OFAC's sanctions power and integrity derive not only from OFAC's ability to designate and add individuals to the SDN List, but also from its willingness to remove individuals from the SDN List in accordance with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about positive change in behavior. For more information on the process of requesting removal from an OFAC list, including the SDN list, please refer to OFAC Frequently Asked Questions 897 here. For detailed information on the process of submitting a request to be removed from an OFAC sanctions list, please click here.

Click here for more information on those identified today.

