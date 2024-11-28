



Former Tory minister Dame Andrea Jenkyns has joined Reform England, Nigel Farage has announced.

Mr Jenkyns, who served in the Liz Truss administration, was selected as the party's candidate for the newly created position of Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire.

The announcement was made at a reform press conference where Mr Farage said the party's membership had risen to 100,000.

Latest Politics: Nigel Farage says he is following the 'dynamic' former Liberal Democrat leader's strategy.

Mrs Andrea told the audience she was “on the side of the brave”, adding: “Our once great country is in crisis.”

She cited Labor's decision to transfer sovereignty over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, changes to inheritance tax on farmers and cuts to winter fuel allowances for most pensioners.

She went on to say that while leaving the Conservative Party was “not an easy decision”, she believed “the ship was sinking and perhaps sadly beyond salvage”.

The announcement came on the same day official figures showed net migration to the UK had fallen 20% from a record 906,000 the previous year.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) recently said net migration figures – the difference between people coming to live in the UK and people leaving the UK – stood at around 728,000 per year in the year to June 2024.

However, the total until June 2023, the previous year, was adjusted upward from 166,000 won to 906,000 won, setting the highest record ever on behalf of 2022.

Mr Farage branded the figures “appalling” and said he did not believe the Tories would “forgive” them in the near future.

The reform leader also took aim at Labor over the fact that the cost of the asylum system had risen to £5.38 billion. This is a 36% increase, not including measures in the English Channel to stop small boat crossings.

Asked by Sky News political editor Beth Rigby whether she wanted to “kill your former colleagues” in the Conservative Party, Dame Andrea said the move towards reform was about “doing the right thing”.

“For me, it’s about doing the right thing,” she said. “And a true friend will remain faithful as a friend forever.”

She added: “All the decent, genuine Thatcherite conservatives have lost ground.”

David Cameron supports assisted dying bill Labor can't take credit or be blamed for recent migration numbers

Dame Andrea was elected to parliament in 2015 and famously won the seat of Morley and Outwood, defeating incumbent shadow chancellor Ed Balls.

She served as education secretary after Boris Johnson resigned amid a leadership contest, and left the government after the Truss government collapsed.

She lost her seat in the July general election despite being pictured with Mr Farage on election leaflets.

