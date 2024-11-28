UK government fails to list AI use in mandatory registration | Artificial Intelligence (AI)





Not a single department in Whitehall has registered the use of artificial intelligence systems since the government announced it would make their use compulsory, warning that the public sector is acting blindly when it comes to deploying algorithmic technology that will impact the lives of millions of people. triggered.

AI is already being used by governments to inform decisions on everything from benefit payments to immigration enforcement, and records show public agencies have awarded dozens of contracts for AI and algorithmic services. Concerns about mass biometric surveillance were reignited last week when a police procurement agency set up by the Home Office signed a contract for facial recognition software worth up to $20 million.

However, details of only nine algorithmic systems have so far been submitted to the public register, and none of them represent an increasing number of AI programs being used in welfare systems by the Home Office or the police. Despite the government announcing in February this year that the use of AI registration will now be mandatory for all government departments, information is lacking.

Experts have warned that AI has the potential to cause harm if adopted uncritically, with recent examples of IT systems not working as intended, including Post Offices Horizon software. AI used within Whitehall ranges from Microsoft's widely trialled Copilot system to automated fraud and error checking in benefits systems. One of the recent AI contract notices published by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) outlines the surge in interest within DWP, which reflects the interest of wider government and society.

Peter Kyle, the Minister for Science and Technology, has admitted the public sector is not taking the need to be transparent about how the government uses algorithms seriously enough.

When asked about the lack of transparency, Kyle told the Guardian: We recognize that the public has a right to know when governments use algorithms on their behalf. The public needs to feel that the algorithms are there for them and not the other way around. The only way to do this is to be transparent about your use.

Privacy rights campaign group Big Brother Watch said the emergence of police facial recognition contracts is another example of the government's lack of transparency over the use of AI technology, despite warnings from lawmakers that there is a lack of laws regulating its use. He said. .

The covert use of AI and algorithms to influence people’s lives puts everyone’s data rights at risk. Government departments must be open and honest about how they use the technology, said Madeleine Stone, chief advocacy officer.

The Home Office declined to comment.

The Ada Lovelace Institute recently stated that while AI systems may appear to reduce administrative burdens, they can seriously undermine public trust and diminish public interest if the predictions or results they generate are discriminatory, harmful, or simply ineffective. I warned you.

“The lack of transparency not only keeps the public in the dark, but also means the public sector is being blindsided by AI adoption,” said Imogen Parker, deputy director at the Data and AI Research Institute. Failure to publish records of algorithmic transparency limits the public sector's ability to determine whether these tools are working, learn from what is not, and monitor the various social impacts of these tools.

As of the end of 2022, only three algorithms have been recorded in the national register. This is a system used by the Cabinet Office to identify digital records of long-term historical value, while AI-powered cameras are used to analyze pedestrian crossings in Cambridge. A system for analyzing patient reviews of NHS services.

But since February, 164 contracts have been signed with public agencies that mention AI, according to Tussell, a company that monitors public contracts. Tech companies including Microsoft and Meta are actively promoting AI systems across government. Google Cloud funded a recent report that found that deploying more generative AI could save the public sector up to $38 billion per year by 2030. Kyle called it a powerful reminder of how transformative generative AI can be for government services.

Not all modern public sector AI includes data about members of the public. One of the 7 million contracts with Derby City Council describes council innovation using AI technology, while a 4.5 million contract with the Department for Education is to improve the performance of AI in education.

A Department of Science and Technology spokesperson confirmed that transparency standards are now mandatory for all departments and revealed several records. [are] It will be published soon.

Where are governments already using AI?

The Department for Work and Pensions has been using generative AI to read more than 20,000 documents a day, understand and summarize correspondence, then share the full information with civil servants for decision-making. We have automated systems in place to detect fraud and errors in Universal Credit claims, and AI supports agents who work on individual independent payment claims by summarizing evidence. This autumn, DWP began rolling out a basic AI tool to job centers to enable jobs coaches to ask questions about universal credit guidance to increase the effectiveness of their conversations with job seekers.

The Home Office deploys an AI-based immigration enforcement system that critics call robot social workers. Algorithms are involved in making decisions, including sending people back to their home countries. The government describes it as a rules-based rather than AI system. This is because it does not involve machine learning from data. It provides efficiency by prioritizing tasks, but says humans are still responsible for each decision. The system is being used amid a growing number of asylum seekers being targeted for removal, currently around 41,000.

Some police forces use facial recognition software to track suspects with the help of artificial intelligence. These include the Metropolitan Police, South Wales Police and Essex Police. Critics have warned that such software will transform Britain's streets into high-tech police line-ups, but supporters say it will catch criminal suspects and no data on innocent bystanders will be stored.

NHS England has signed a $330 million deal with Palantir to create a massive new data platform. The deal with the US company, which builds AI-based digital infrastructure and is led by Donald Trump backer Peter Thiel, has raised concerns about patient privacy, but Palantir says its customers have full control over their data. .

AI chatbots are being trialled to help people navigate the massive gov.uk government website. Built by the Government Digital Service using OpenAI's ChatGPT technology. Redbox, another AI chatbot used by civil servants in Downing Street and other government departments, has also been deployed to enable civil servants to quickly research secure government documents and receive quick summaries and tailored briefings.

This article was amended on 28 November 2024 to clarify that the figure of up to $38 billion that a recent report claims could be liberated across the public sector by 2030 is an annual figure.

