UK and Iraq sign agreement to crack down on smuggling gangs





At a Downing Street news briefing on Thursday, Sir Keir described the deal with Iraq as the first of its kind in the world that would help crack down on smuggling gangs and secure the border.

He said funding for Iraqi law enforcement would address problems upstream long before they reach our shores.

Diplomats acknowledge there are many questions about the policy.

The moment some of the ringleaders are arrested, there is a risk that the smuggling network will be replaced.

There may be difficulties in getting the various branches of Iraqi law enforcement to work together.

Communications campaigns to stop migration often struggle to respond to reports from friends and family in the UK.

We spoke to a smuggler in Erbil who requested anonymity. He said the new deal may make them more cautious for a while, but it won't put them out of business.

A 36-year-old man from northern Iraq said he had helped more than 5,000 people leave Kurdistan. He said he was responsible for organizing the entire trip to England. But he rejected responsibility for the migrants dying in the Channel, blaming local smugglers for overloading their boats and accusing migrants of taking risks.

“We are responsible, so we often pay for boats that take fewer people. We also let parents know that the roads are illegal,” he said.

“We are not responsible if any death or damage occurs. Most of these incidents occur because Pakistani and Afghan smugglers load their boats in large numbers.

“Most drownings occur among people who pay less. A boat with a small number of people costs more than a boat with a large number of people. For example, for a boat with a large load, you pay 1,200 euros, but you pay more. “If you want to take a small number of boats, you pay 2,500 euros.”

Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari argued that the new agreement would help solve the problem. “This cooperation will include comprehensive training, exchange of expertise and coordination of intelligence to track down wanted individuals,” he told the BBC.

The UK is an important country and key partner for Iraq. We hope that this cooperation will be a starting point for broader cooperation across all ministries.

