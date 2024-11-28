'Paddington 3' US release date set for Valentine's Day





American audiences will have to wait a little longer to get their Paddington fix, as the third installment of the hit film franchise, “Paddington in Peru,” moves from a January 2025 release to Valentine's Day.

Instead of debuting on January 17, the family film will now be released on February 14, which also coincides with President's Day weekend. This change positions the family film on a double holiday weekend, meaning a large percentage of K-12 students will be away from school for an extended break and looking for something to do… at least that's what we think.

“Paddington 3” debuted in the UK earlier this month and had a record opening weekend, collecting £9.65 million ($12.4 million) – the biggest debut for a British film since 2021's “No Time to Die.” The first two “Paddington” films grossed more than $600 million worldwide, with the third installment aiming the franchise toward $1 billion.

Based on the bestselling series of children's stories by British author Michael Bond, “Paddington in Peru” sees Paddington (voiced by Ben Whishaw) receive a letter from Peru informing him that his beloved Aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton ) has inexplicably disappeared from its jungle. cabin at the Maison des Ours Rétraités. With his adoptive family, the Browns, adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and toward the mountain peaks of Peru.

In addition to Whishaw and Staunton, the returning cast includes Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Madeleine Harris and Samuel Joslin. The ensemble is rounded out by new additions like Olivia Colman, Emily Mortimer, Carla Tous and Antonio Banderas.

In a recent report on Paddington Bear's return to the big screen, Variety explained how “Paddington 3” came to star both the late Queen Elizabeth II and the actor who played her in “The Crown “.

“[The royal family] We were actually very happy that it happened,” said producer Rosie Alison. “But we don't like to make a big deal out of it, because Paddington is obviously a very modest guy.”

Colman also signed without hesitation. “Oh yeah, I mean, it’s Paddington!” she said she agreed to play a singing, guitar-wielding, “The Sound of Music”-inspired nun who runs the “home for retired bears.” “Paddington is simply the best person in the world… Imagine if everyone was like Paddington, wouldn’t that be lovely?”

Dougal Wilson directed the film from a screenplay by Mark Burton, Jon Foster and James Lamont. Paul King (who directed the first two “Paddington” films) developed the story with Simon Farnaby and Burton.

Studiocanal has fully financed 'Paddington in Peru' and is handling distribution in the UK, France, Germany, Benelux, Poland, Australia and New Zealand, as well as through partners in China and Australia. Japan. Sony Pictures will distribute the film in the United States, Canada and other key international territories, including Latin America.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2024/film/news/paddington-3-u-s-release-date-valentines-day-1236225432/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos