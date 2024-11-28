US states predict aurora tonight





The Northern Lights can be observed on the night of Thursday, November 28 and early on Friday, November 29 from … [+] Northern American states.

The Northern Lights could be seen on the night of Thursday, November 28, Thanksgiving in North America and early Friday, November 29 in the northern states of the United States, after space meteorologists predicted two successive geomagnetic storms.

According to experts, auroras can be seen as low as New York, Wisconsin and Washington state. Clear skies will be needed to have a chance of seeing the potential display.

This is the result of the coronal mass ejection of a cloud of charged particles projected toward Earth from the sun following an M9.4 class solar flare on Monday, November 25.

Northern Lights Forecast: When and Where for Thanksgiving

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center forecasts that a G1 geomagnetic storm will strike Earth between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. EST on Thursday and strengthen into a G2 geomagnetic storm between 10:00 p.m. EST Thursday and 1 a.m. EST. Friday.

According to NOAA, G1 storms can be observed from Washington, northern Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Maine, while G2 storms from New York and central Idaho.

View of the Northern Lights for this evening, Thursday November 28, 2024.

NOAA Northern Lights Tonight: What to Expect

Potential Northern Lights displays this evening have a maximum predicted Kp index of 5.67, which provides a rough indication of their intensity. The Kp index has a scale of 1 to 9; the higher the number, the farther south the aurora can be seen.

According to NOAA, 5.67 means the aurora will move further away from the poles and become quite bright and active. At this level of geomagnetic activity, it might be possible to observe the auroras from the northern edge of the United States.

Northern Lights Alert: Latest Updates

Space weather is unpredictable and forecasts can change quickly. Sky watchers are advised to check NOAA's aurora viewing line, available for tonight and tomorrow evening, as well as its 30-minute forecast, where the latest forecasts are published.

This last point is crucial since NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center only knows the characteristics of a CME when its particles strike the sensors of the DSCOVR and ACE satellites, which orbit the Earth at about a million kilometers. They measure the speed and magnetic intensity of a CME, which is essential for calculating the evolution of the solar wind. Depending on the speed of the CME, satellites provide approximately 15 to 30 minutes of warning of a significant space weather event and resulting aurora.

Northern Lights: solar activity

Solar activity is currently at its highest level in 23 years. In October, NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Solar Cycle Prediction Panel 25 announced that the Sun had reached its maximum solar phase, the peak of its 11-year solar cycle. It is believed that the Northern Lights will be visible from more southerly latitudes than is usual for at least the next year.

